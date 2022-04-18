Analysis: Athletico hold Atlético-MG for a while and lacks offensive repertoire to score points | athletico-pr

Athletico was competitive for most of the game, but did not avoid the 1-0 defeat against Atlético-MG on Sunday, at Arena da Baixada, for the second round of the Brazilian Championship. Hurricane is the only team that still hasn’t scored points in the competition.

Coach Fábio Carille put Vitinho and Marcelo Cirino in the starting line-up for Cuello and Pablo to leave. The idea, especially without Pablo, was to intensify the marking in the opponent’s field – something even unusual in the coach’s teams.

Athletico, in fact, was very intense throughout the first stage and made it difficult to build the Galo, which arrived at the beginning and at the end. Rubens headed over the crossbar, and Nacho Fernanández with a letter for a good save by Bento.

However, offensively, Hurricane also ran into lack of space. Vitinho even lost his balance in a shot on the left, which Canobbio took to finish. Terans and Vitinho himself finished off the only arrivals – not very dangerous.

Zaracho’s goal at the beginning of the second half complicated the scenario. The red-black team felt the disadvantage, got rid of having a bigger one and took close to 15 minutes to balance the actions again.

Carille also put Pablo, Cuello, Marlos, Léo Cittadini and Vitor Roque, but could not tie. The good news was the debut of Roque, the biggest signing in history, at just 17 years old.. He created a play that Marlos missed the conclusion in the area and forced Everson to make a good save with a kick from outside the area.

Since Wednesday at the club, the coach has not had time to train the full group, and the insane schedule will prevent him from being something routine. The lack of offensive repertoire passes through this adversity, which will also have to be overcome by the quality of options that the cast has. And with patience.

I still haven’t managed to train the whole cast to make things easier. Talking is one thing, but training gets better. We are in a growth phase, with great potential — Carille, at a press conference

The game started truncated, played a lot in the middle, and the first chance was for Galo, with Rubens, heading, at four minutes. The Hurricane started to gain more field, almost always retaking the ball in the opponent’s field, but with difficulties in creating for finishing.

Canobbio had a good chance in a cross on the left, but the shot was blocked. Then, at a cross by Orejuela, Vitinho climbed higher than Mariano, but headed without direction. Galo took the reins of the game, turning the ball with patience, but he only managed to scare goalkeeper Bento in the final stretch, in a beautiful letter submission with Nacho.

There was no time to even feel the atmosphere of the match, and Zaracho received on the right, inside the area, to score a great goal, covering Bento. The goal left Galo calm, dominating more and more the actions.

Nacho and Arana startled from outside the area, and Sasha forced Bento into a save. Terans narrowly didn’t equalize for Athletico, after a cross from Cirino on the left. Vargas, called on by Mohamed, sent over the top on his first touch, at 31.

In the end, Hurricane had more volume and even created a good chance with Marlos, who stopped at Everson. In stoppage time, he also had a good chance missing, but he stopped at the barrier, and Galo won 1-0.

According to our calendar, I’ll have to rotate the team, there’s no way. Today, what I need most is to define a way of playing and working with it. — Carille

