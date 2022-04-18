Andrew Garfield’s Leaked Spider-Man 3 Scene Explained; check out

Spider-Man 3 Production Member Explains How Andrew Garfield Scene Leaked

After months since its grandiose release, in an interview, visual effects supervisor for Spider-Man: No Return Home explains how images of Andrew Garfield may have leaked before its debut.

Dealing with Timeless Threats from the Teioso to the Theaters, the newest feature film from marvel studios and Sony gathers his current interpreter of the character, Tom Hollandto its other screen versions, such as Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

By participating in a new video of the Crew runner, Kelly Porta Spider-Man: No Coming Home production member responsible for visual effects, theorizes how footage of Andrew Garfield was released despite the studios’ secrecy before its release.

“There are thousands of people in the productions. Our visual effects team was by far our biggest team out there and often the leak doesn’t necessarily come from the VFX. In this case, I think so, a third-party supplier is linked to the leak. I think the main thing stopping people from doing that is that they’re going to lose their jobs, like, forever. As a studio, when Marvel/Sony sends a sequel to the VFX team to work on, we call it churn. And then when they get that, it’s usually sent out as a sequel, and your name is watermarked all over the thing… that’s sort of a preventative.”

In addition to Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire playing different versions of the title hero, the new feature film has the return of some names in the cast such as Zendaya and Jacob Batalonin addition to additions of Alfred Molina, Jamie Fox and among many others.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is now available for digital rental on platforms.