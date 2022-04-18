Anne Hathaway Adopts Vegan Diet After ‘WeCrashed’

Per

Anne Hathaway ate only raw or steamed fruits and vegetables during filming. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Actress Anne Hathaway, 39, plays Rebekah in “WeCrashed.” The character has a very naturalistic lifestyle and is one of the founders of WeWork, along with her husband Adam Neumann, played by Jared Leto. To get into character, the actress adopted a ‘Raw Vegan’ diet, consisting mostly of raw, or steamed, fruits and vegetables.

“Rebekah is a vegan who is very passionate about this lifestyle and I tried to do that for a while,” Anne confessed to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, an American talk show.

The actress said that she enjoyed the experience and that it is not the first time she has approached veganism, is thinking about following the diet, but respects her limits and has the support of her husband, Adam Shulman, 40 years old. “I think I will continue with this. My husband and I are in this together. We were amazed, but we respected our limits. After three weeks of eating only vegetables I was like, ‘I need a burger.’ He told me ‘ok’.”

She also said that she ate meat in the last week, but she will not give up the practice, because she has always admired veganism. “And we should do what we can to eat more vegetables for the environment,” she commented.

The actress also commented on the recordings with Jared Leto. “We didn’t know each other very much. I really respect Jared Leto’s way of working. We had a good experience working together, we created a good connection,” she said.

In the miniseries, the two play a couple who own a billion-dollar company and watch stock prices plummet overnight. WeCrashed was released last week on Apple TV.

