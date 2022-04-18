Anvisa will review emergency use of vaccines against Covid-19

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) reported that it is reviewing acts and standards edited during the Covid-19 pandemic. Among the items that are being reassessed, according to the entity, are authorizations for emergency use of vaccines and medicines against the disease. The rules provided for the end of the validity of the acts from the end of the state of Public Health Emergency of National Importance, which was announced on Sunday (17), by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

However, despite the minister’s announcement, the country still records thousands of cases and deaths a day from Covid-19. The CoronaVac vaccine, which is being used to immunize children between the ages of 5 and 11, is still authorized on an emergency basis.





Anvisa reported that the Ministry of Health requested that the validity of the Agency’s rules regarding the pandemic be maintained for one year from the moment of withdrawal from the state of Public Health Emergency. “The extension of the term of validity of the rules still depends on the approval of the Collegiate Board of Anvisa and, if approved, should allow vaccines and medicines in emergency use to continue in use for this period (one year)”, informed the agency.

The recommendation is that vaccination continues, as well as care among the population, with the use of masks and hand hygiene. , says the text published by Anvisa.