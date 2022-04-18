Araraquara is 21 days without registering death by covid-19

Araraquara Mother Church (Photo: Amanda Rocha/ACidadeON)

Araraquara has not recorded a death by covid in the last 24 hours. There are 21 days without deaths in the city, and the municipality has recorded, so far, 680 deaths resulting from covid-19.

This Monday (18) there were 38 more positive cases of coronavirus, the equivalent of 27.73% of 137 samples analyzed in public and private health services and in the economic and social sectors of the municipality, that is, symptomatic and asymptomatic. Considering only the symptomatic who sought health services, this percentage rises to 36%.

The SUS Network carried out on this date a total of 85 tests in symptomatic patients, of which 35 were positive, and 37 tests in asymptomatic patients, with two positive.

Therefore, Araraquara has 64,434 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the total confirmed, 156 remain in quarantine and 63,598 have already left. Awaiting test result, a sample.

To consult the exam results on the City Hall website, simply access the Exam Results (COVID-19) field and fill in the requested data. The website also provides guidelines on how to act, according to the exam result.

Today, four patients are hospitalized, three in the ward, two suspects and one confirmed, and one suspect is in the ICU.

Of the four hospitalized, two are residents of Araraquara and two live in other municipalities; Saint Lucia and Saint Charles. Today, the Heab has four patients.

Regarding hospitalizations in hospital services that provide beds for Covid-19 (public and private), the city currently has an occupancy rate of 9% of infirmary beds and 5% of ICU beds.

All positives, as well as their communicators, are monitored by the teams of the Municipal Health Department. The goal is to guide and demand compliance with the quarantine.