Are there people resistant to covid-19? Geneticists try to find out

After getting away from Covid-19 several times during the pandemic, flight attendant Angeliki Kaoukaki wondered if she was a medical anomaly. But she is possibly among a small group of people who may have genetic resistance to the virus. Scientists are racing to understand how this resistance to Sars-CoV-2 could work – and whether the trait can be harnessed to develop new drugs against the disease.

Kaoukaki had previously worked alongside other cabin crew who tested positive without getting sick. Then, in July 2021, Kaoukaki’s partner contracted a severe case of covid-19, with a high fever and excruciating pain that lasted almost 10 days. Kaoukaki showed no symptoms, despite the fact that the two isolated themselves together for two weeks in their apartment in Athens, Greece.

She continued to test negative on multiple PCR and rapid antigen tests, and a test she took 23 days after her partner’s confirmed infection revealed no antibodies in her blood.

“Every day, [os médicos] I was told that I might have Covid,” she says, “but time and time again, I tested negative.”

Despite both having been vaccinated, his partner contracted Covid-19 again during the wave of the omicron variant in January. Kaoukaki isolated himself with him for five days and again showed no symptoms and continued to test negative for the virus. That’s when she started looking for an explanation.

An online article led her to Evangelos Andreakos, an immunologist at the Academy of Athens Biomedical Research Foundation. He is part of an international consortium called the Human-Covid Genetic Effort, which has been looking for genetic variations that could reveal why some people never contracted the disease.

Andreakos and his colleagues didn’t expect to find many individuals for the study, but they soon found themselves overwhelmed with emails from at least 5,000 volunteers around the world with stories similar to Kaoukaki’s.

Using saliva samples from 20% of people who met the study’s criteria, Andreakos and his team will scan the regions of genes responsible for encoding proteins in DNA to detect any missing mutations in the genetic sequences of patients who have had severe or moderate cases. of covid-19. The hope is that some of these people will keep the secret of resistance to the virus.

“We hope it’s a rare population,” says Andreakos. “But there are precedents.”

Resistance to other viral infections

For a long time, it was assumed that the outcome of any infection depended on the genetic characteristics of the pathogen.

“The trend has always been to think more about the strength of the pathogen in terms of severity – whether it’s a severe pathogen or a mild pathogen,” says molecular virologist Johan Nordgren of Linköping University in Sweden. to a host and how its genes affect its ability to fight an infection, he says.

Over the past two decades, however, scientists have been conducting so-called genome-wide association studies to identify certain genes or regions of DNA that may be linked to specific diseases. They do this by comparing the genetic sequences of infected individuals with the same sequences of healthy people, and looking for correlations between mutations and resistance.

In 1996, this method allowed molecular biologist Stephen O’Brien and his colleagues to discover a rare genetic mutation that protects against the HIV virus, which causes AIDS.

Most people have a protein receptor present primarily on the surface of certain cells of the immune system, called chemokine receptor 5, or CCR5. This receptor allows HIV to bind and enter the cell. But O’Brien’s team found that some people have a mutation that produces a defect in that part of the cell.

To be resistant, an individual needs two copies of this so-called delta-32 mutation – one from each parent. A single copy can still allow the virus to infect cells, although it can slow down the development of AIDS in the individual.

“Delta-32 was a good example, which convinced people that genetics was important and that it was possible to have genetic resistance,” says O’Brien.

Scientists have also tracked down a mutation in a different gene, which confers resistance to certain strains of norovirus, a major cause of acute gastroenteritis worldwide. This mutation prevents noroviruses from entering the cells lining the human digestive tract.

“In other words, you either have the door that the virus uses to enter the cell, or you don’t,” says Lisa Lindesmith, a norovirus researcher at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, United States. “If you don’t have it, no matter how many viruses we give you, you won’t get infected.”

Although genetic resistance to viral infections is not widespread, the fact that it does has sparked interest in similar mutations in individuals exposed to Sars-CoV-2.

Genetic foundations for resistance to covid-19

The Human-Covid Genetic Effort began recruiting volunteers last year, focusing on healthcare workers who were exposed to the virus but were not infected, and healthy adults who lived in a household with a spouse or partner who became ill and experienced moderate symptoms. or severe cases of covid-19, such as Kaoukaki.

Scientists hypothesized that if these individuals were repeatedly exposed and still escaped infection, they would be more likely to carry a mutation that offered resistance to the virus.

A promising target is the gene that codes for the human ACE2 receptor and those that regulate its expression on cell surfaces. The Sars-CoV-2 virus must bind to ACE2 to enter cells and infect them. A mutation that alters its structure and expression can block the virus from binding and prevent infections.

So far, ACE2 appears to be our best bet, says Jean-Laurent Casanova, a geneticist at Rockefeller University in the United States who is part of the Human-Covid Genetic Effort. Genetic variations that allow ACE2 to function normally but disrupt its interaction with the virus — “these would be good candidate genes,” he says.

It is possible, however, that there are biological factors other than the ACE2 receptor that could explain why some people did not develop a Sars-CoV-2 infection.

Some people may have a robust immune system, which produces antiviral proteins called type I interferons, which limit the ability of the virus to replicate in human cells. They are the body’s first line of defense and appear before antibodies are even formed against the virus.

Another hypothesis is that immune cells called memory T cells that may have formed during previous encounters with other types of coronaviruses, such as those that cause the common cold, help limit Sars-CoV-2 infection in certain patients.

In 2020, before the vaccine arrived, a study found a greater presence of memory T cells in healthcare workers who were exposed to the virus but who did not develop covid-19.

Memory T cells may have cleared the virus too quickly for some people. But it is no guarantee that these people will be protected from future infections. “In fact, we know that some were infected with more infectious variants and/or perhaps with a higher dose of the virus,” says Mala Maini, a viral immunologist at University College London, UK, and one of the study’s authors.

If her study yields clues about genetic resistance, Casanova hopes the information could be used to develop therapeutic techniques against Covid-19, similar to ccr5 inhibitors designed to treat HIV infections. But decisions to develop these therapies, says Casanova, will depend on the nature of the mutated genes discovered.