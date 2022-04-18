Atlético forwards Dylan sale to the US team and will remain with 20% of the Colombian – Rádio Itatiaia



Dylan Borrero has MLS club proposal



Awaiting the arrival of Argentine Cristian Pavón, who will be a reinforcement in the second half, Atlético sends the departure of a gringo from the squad. Midfielder Dylan Borrero, as he brought to Itatiaia at the end of last week, should change the alvinegro for the New England Revolution, from the United States.

According to the portal goal.com, the 20-year-old Colombian will be traded per player for US$ 4.5 million (R$ 21.16 million at the current price), with Galo keeping 20% ​​of the economic rights. The North American team will pay US$ 2.7 million (R$ 12.7 million) in cash and the remainder — US$ 1.8 million (R$ 8.46 million) — in installments. Also according to Goal, the installments will be paid until April 2023. The player’s departure will be immediate, since the MLS (Major League Soccer) transfer window ends only in May.

Dylan, who has a contract with Atlético until the end of 2024, was on the field in 11 matches in 2022. In all, he made 47 games for alvinegro.



