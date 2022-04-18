Atlético-MG awaits “ok” from the Government of Minas to use Independência as principal | athletic-mg

For the second time in the season, Atlético-MG will be forced to play their game at Estádio Independência. Will return to Horto to face Coritiba, next weekend. Unlike the first time, however, Galo needs authorization from the Government of Minas Gerais to play at the América-MG stadium.

There are advanced and positive negotiations, but the club still awaits the formal “ok”. Today, only América-MG has legal authorization to use Independência, as its owner, after the termination of the contract between LuArenas and the Government of Minas. But Atlético awaits release, as Mineirão will be unavailable due to musical events.

Independência was managed by LuArenas, which breached the consortium contract for the stadium with the Government of Minas (which became indirectly responsible for the stadium’s renovations for 20 years). With the end of the concession, there is negotiation for the arena to be managed directly by América.

1 of 3 Independence Stadium; open plan — Photo: Publicity/CAM Independence Stadium; open plan — Photo: Publicity/CAM

THE ge consulted Atlético-MG and the Government of Minas Gerais, through the State Secretariat for Infrastructure and Mobility. Galo informs that there are negotiations with the State so that there is a green light and he returns to play as home team (it was like this against Tombense, in Mineiro, when Mineirão was delivered to the Brazilian team).

Seinfra already informed, in a note to the report, that “there is no authorization for games or any events to take place at Independência that are not of América, as per the guidance of the Public Ministry”.

“America is in the process of definitively receiving the property, depending only on the conclusion of the negotiation that takes place with the Public Ministry. Any different authorization will depend on a new orientation from the Public Ministry”, added the Secretariat.

Atlético will already have Mineirão partially closed on Wednesday, when they face Brasiliense for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. Gigante da Pampulha will have a series of musical shows, including on the lawn, which require days of pre- and post-production in the assembly of stages and equipment.

The imbroglio in Independence

The Government of Minas Gerais, through an agreement with América-MG, took over Independência for a period of 20 years, funding the renovations of the stadium for the 2014 World Cup. passed Horto, through a consortium, to LuArenas, former BWA.

The company, however, defaulted on financial obligations in the contract, failing to transfer R$ 36 million to the public coffers. The contract was broken and, since then, there has been a negotiation, with the participation of MPMG, so that control of Independência, in all its aspects, returns to América-MG before the original deadline.

Atlético came to send their games in Horto since 2012, in its reopening, taking advantage of the commercial agreement with the BWA. In 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, Galo chose to play as home team again at Mineirão.

