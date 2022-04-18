Sports

Atlético-MG fans detonate player after victory over Athletico

Atlético beat Athletico-PR 1-0 in a game held on Sunday, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, for the second round of the Brazilian Championship. With a great goal from Zaracho, Galo won an important victory in the capital of Paraná. Even with the absence of Hulk and Keno, the alvinegro found solutions.

Despite the excellent result, there was also a player who greatly displeased the fans. On social networks, the most criticized by the athleticans was Nathan Silva. In midweek, for Libertadores, the target was also a defender, but Diego Godín.

See how the reaction went

– A very important triumph, in a very difficult field, where not many teams win here. We saw, between 10 and 25 minutes of the first half, a difficulty for us to meet. Then the team settled down and played a great game, a great match. (…) Congratulations to all the players for their great effort – said coach Antonio Mohamed.

Atlético returns to the field for the Brazilian Championship next Saturday, at 21h, when it receives Coritiba. Before, the team plays for the Copa do Brasil, against Brasiliense, on Wednesday, at Mineirão.

Technical sheet: Athletico vs Atletico

Local: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)
Date: April 17, 2022 (Sunday)
Schedule: 18:00 (from Brasilia)
Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA-GO)
assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa-GO) and Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa-GO)
VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)
GOALS: Atlético-MG: Zaracho, 3 minutes into the second half.
Yellow cards: Pablo and Hugo Moura (Athletico-PR) and Nacho and Ademir (Atlético-MG)

ATHLETICO-PR: Benedict; Orejuela (Vitor Roque), Matheus Felipe, Pedro Henrique, Abner; H. Moura, B. Garcia (Cuello), Terans (Marlos); Vitinho (Léo Cittadini), Canobbio and Marcelo Cirino (Pablo). Technician: Fábio Carille

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso, Arana; Allan, Rubens (Caleb), Zaracho (Octavio), Nacho (Jair); Ademir (Savarino) and Sasha (Vargas). Technician: Antonio Mohamed

