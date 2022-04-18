Auxílio Brasil app has approval consultation, dates and more

The citizen who seeks information about the Brazil aid You have a very useful tool at your disposal. THE official program application with versions for Android and iPhone (iOS) it has a series of functions to make it easier to consult the benefit.

The cash transfer program replaced Bolsa Família at the end of last year and today serves around 18 million people across the country. Each of these families receives at least R$400 in installments every month.

To participate in Auxílio Brasil, the family must go to the nearest CRAS to register in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico). The platform is the gateway to most municipal, state and federal social initiatives. In addition, you must fall into one of the following groups:

Families in extreme poverty: monthly income of up to R$105 per person

Families in poverty: monthly income from R$ 105.01 to R$ 210 per person, with at least one pregnant woman, breastfeeding mother or person under 21 years of age in its composition.

5 services available in the Auxílio Brasil app

Below are some examples of information that can be consulted on the program’s digital platform:

1. Status of registration

The person responsible for the family who is waiting for entry can consult the benefit in the “Consult” menu of the application. Then just enter the CPF and password to enter the system. The same goes for those who are already part of the payroll, but want to ensure that they continue to receive the aid.

2. Deposit amount

The beneficiary can also know the amount of the installment even before the deposit date. Just choose the option, “Benefits” and then click on “View Installments”.

3. Payment date

The complete calendar for the entire year of 2022 is also available in the Auxílio Brasil app, under the “Payment Calendar” option. Transfers are made according to the end of the beneficiary’s Social Identification Number (NIS), so it is necessary to inform the number at the time of consultation.

4. Financial education tips

A very different feature is the financial education tips offered in the app. Despite the idea being cool, the suggestions are still quite superficial, especially considering that the program serves a low-income audience.

5. Citizen service

Citizens who are part of Auxílio Brasil can consult all Caixa Econômica Federal service channels through the tool. They are available under the “Talk to the Cashier” option.