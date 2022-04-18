Auxílio Brasil beneficiary will be able to take out a payroll loan

With a limit of up to 40%, beneficiaries of the Brazil aid are already in the estimation of being able to request a payroll loan. The novelty was announced by the Federal Government in March and will serve as an extension of the payroll loan, which recently had its margin expanded for beneficiaries of the new income transfer program.

From the payroll loan modality, which until recently was only available to INSS retirees and pensioners, it is available to those who are still receiving the Continuing Payment Benefitwhich is paid for seniors over 65 and low-income people with disabilities.

In this way, the amount of income can be compromised by up to 40%, with 35% for personal loans and more than 5% for expenses and withdrawals with the payroll credit card. For those who are participating in Auxílio Brasil, it will still be necessary to wait for technical questions from the Ministry of Citizenship to obtain the payroll loan.

Which Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries will be able to receive the payroll loan?

According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, everyone who is receiving at least R$ 400 per installment in Auxílio Brasil and who kept the dates of deposits that were made in Bolsa Família, always according to the Social Registration Number (NIS ).

THE Federal government started payments of the new income transfer program on November 17, which was the same day that the Government released the last installment of Emergency Aid, which has been paid since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Is it mandatory to contract the margin?

In any case, the hiring will be mandatory. For those who do not choose to receive the payroll loan, they will continue to receive Auxílio Brasil payments normally as before. Under the loan margin concept, the bank is not entitled to discount the benefit beyond the limit that has already been established.

Let’s say a worker has a net monthly income of $2,000. Therefore, for her, the maximum amount of the installment to be discounted per month for the payroll loan will be BRL 700, plus BRL 100 that will refer to withdrawals made exclusively with the credit card issued to use in the payroll loan.

The payroll loan card works like a credit card and is used to pay for products or services in commerce. The biggest difference between the credit card and the one that receives the payroll credit margin is that the invoice amount will be deducted directly from the payroll of a benefit, in this case Auxílio Brasil.

At the moment, among the options available in the market, perhaps the most advantageous is to join the payroll loan because of the lower interest rates that are applied. This type of credit usually has a low default rate, much lower than what usually occurs for those who receive a loan directly from a bank or financial institution.