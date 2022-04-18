Auxílio Brasil: new groups receive installments referring to April this week; see calendar | Economy

During this week, four groups of Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries will have their April benefits released for withdrawal.

The minimum benefit amount is BRL 400. Auxílio Brasil maintained the Bolsa Família deposit dates, which work according to the end of the Social Registration Number (NIS).

On Monday (18), beneficiaries with the final NIS 2 receive the amounts. The next day, it is the turn of those who have final NIS 3. On Wednesday (20), the resources of those who have final NIS 4 will be released. As Thursday (21) is a holiday, there will be no release of resources , which will resume on Friday (22) for beneficiaries with NIS final 5. The following week, the other beneficiaries will receive their installments. See the payment schedule below:

2 of 2 Auxílio Brasil payment schedule in 2022 — Photo: Economia/g1 Auxílio Brasil payment schedule in 2022 — Photo: Economia/g1

Auxílio Brasil payments began on November 17, the same day the government released the last installment of Emergency Aid, instituted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the moment, 17.5 million families are served by the program. At the beginning of the year, 3 million were included.

Benefits are paid through the social savings account or regular checking accounts. Anyone enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) can automatically open a digital social savings account to receive payment.

The aid is paid to families in extreme poverty. Families in poverty can also receive, as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.

Families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105; and those in poverty monthly family income per capita between R$105.01 and R$210.

There are three possibilities:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list

If you are not on CadÚnico: you must look for a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving. Click here to see how to sign up for CadÚnico