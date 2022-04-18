Technology

Babylon’s Fall registers less than 10 players on Steam

Babylon’s Fall continues to struggle and about a month after launch, the number of players has reached a low that certainly scares Square Enix and PlatinumGames who have bet on a live game.

According to information from SteamCharts, thanks to TechRadar, the number of players playing Babylon’s Fall simultaneously has reached 8, an incredibly low figure for a game for the purposes of a game as a service that will feature a paid Battle Pass from Season two.

That figure of 8 players was recorded on April 8th and at the time of writing there are 73 people playing Babylon’s Fall, while the peak of the last 24 hours is at 120 players. A far cry from the 1166 recorded near launch.

Available for PC and PlayStation, Babylon’s Fall was met with mostly negative reviews and failed to capture the interest of gamers. It was one of the biggest casualties of the busy release period that included games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and especially Elden Ring, which dominates most conversations in the industry.

Despite the reduced number of players, Square Enix has already assured that it will maintain the predicted level of support for Babylon’s Fall and has no plans to change that.

