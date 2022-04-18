Banco do Brasil announces expansion of its marketplace services

Last Tuesday (12), Banco do Brasil (BB) announced an increase in the financial services of its application. In short, the company included 11 new retail companies in BB’s marketplace. Through the BB application, customers can access stores such as Casas Bahia, Extra, Droga Raia, Centauro, Ponto, Cobasi, Dafiti, Dolce Gusto, O Boticário and L’Occitane. In addition, users can access cashback directly to their checking account.

Created in November 2021, the Banco do brasil marketplace already offered its customers access to Amazon.com.br. And now, the company will have 11 more retailers in its app.

According to the digital business director, Pedro Bramont, the Banco do Brasil marketplace ensures a qualified audience. In short, the platform also allows the generation of new ventures for companies that connect with BB.

For the individual customer, Bramont says that the marketplace provides experience, convenience, simplicity and advantages, such as cashback. For the Central Bank, the marketplace is responsible for attracting several new customers. In addition, it retains existing customers and generates new revenue for the bank.

In 2021, more than BRL 100 million was moved with the sale of non-financial services and products through the app. The app has an average access of 8 million customers per day, with peaks of 9 million.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Banco do Brasil currently has more than 24 million active customers on digital platforms. Transactions carried out in these channels are increasing day by day, and represent 91.7% of the institution’s client operations.

