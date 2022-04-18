Banco Inter (BIDI11) resumes migration to Nasdaq and details options for shareholders

Banco Inter (BIDI11) reported, in a material fact, the resumption of the corporate reorganization process to migrate its shareholding base to Inter&Co, with a listing of the shares on Nasdaq, in New York, while in Brazil, there would only be negotiation of certificates of deposit of securities (BDRs).

According to the institution, Inter&Co held, on the 15th, “filing” an amendment to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registration statement relating to the new terms and conditions for the potential resumption of the Corporate Reorganization.

Before the new Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting (AGE) to approve the terms of the proposal, Inter&Co will file a request for registration of a foreign issuer and a request for registration of a Level II BDRs program with the CVM and B3. “Once the registration of a Level II BDRs program is granted by the CVM and B3, the Level I BDRs will be automatically replaced by Level II BDRs”, says Inter in the material fact sent to the CVM.

In the text, the institution explains the entire process. The merger of all the shares issued by Inter by Inter Holding Financeira SA (HoldFin) will be carried out at their book value, resulting in the issuance, by HoldFin, in favor of ON and PN shareholders of Inter, including holders of units, of two classes of preferred shares issued by HoldFin.

One of these classes will be redeemable in BDRs and the other class in cash. For every six common and/or preferred shares issued by Inter, one Redeemable PN issued by HoldFin will be delivered, that is, 0.16666666667 Redeemable PN will be delivered for each common or preferred share issued by Inter and, for every two units of Inter, a Redeemable PN issued by HoldFin will be delivered.

The class redeemable in cash, called the Cash-Out option, will be limited to just over R$1.131 billion, an amount equivalent to 10% of Inter’s total outstanding shares. The Cash-Out option will only be available to Inter shareholders who are holders of the shares on April 15, 2022, the date of disclosure of this material fact. Inter notes that B3 issued, on April 13, 2022, the 3rd Letter B3, which reformed part of the 1st Letter B3 to allow the SoftBank shareholder to integrate the concept of ‘Outstanding Shares’.

The Cash-Out option will be available to those who exercise it within a period of up to six business days from the business date following the new EGM for reorganization. If, after the manifestation of the shareholders who opt for the Cash-Out option, it represents a disbursement to HoldFin in an amount less than or equal to the amount destined for the Cash-Out, they will exclusively receive Redeemable PNs corresponding to the cash redemption option, “under the terms of the Cash-Out Report”.

If the amount is greater than the amount destined for Cash-Out, shareholders will automatically receive: redeemable PNs corresponding to the Cash-Out option in a proportional manner; and PNs redeemable in BDRs backed by Class A Shares, in an amount capable of complementing the balance of the Cash-Out option not met due to the apportionment.

In case of apportionment of redeemable PNs in BDRs backed by Class A Shares, Inter must inform the market about the result up to two business days after the end of the period for subscription to the Cash-Out option.

Subsequently, on the same date, all the redeemable PNs will be redeemed with the delivery, to Inter shareholders, of securities deposit certificates – Level I BDRs backed by Class A Shares, and the BDRs may be undone, later, if the holder so decides. “Each PN Redeemable Share issued by HoldFin will be redeemed upon delivery of 1 (one) BDR; or the amount of R$ 38.70 per Redeemable PN, corresponding to six times the economic value per preferred and/or common share of Inter, established under the terms of the Cash-Out Report”, says the material fact, noting that such value will be subject to adjustment at the DI rate from the date on which the New AGE Reorganization is carried out until the date of effective payment.

The corporate structure of Inter&Co, after the conclusion of the corporate reorganization, aims, according to the bank, to allow Inter to implement its business and growth strategy and, at the same time, ensure compliance with the regulatory requirements of the Central Bank.

Inter justifies its decision to migrate the shareholder base citing a regulation by the Central Bank, which requires Brazilian financial institutions to be required to have a controlling shareholder or a defined control group. “Additionally, Brazilian corporate law does not allow companies to issue non-voting preferred shares that exceed 50% of their total share capital,” the bank says in the text.

Thus, according to the material fact, the controller of Inter holds 53.1% of the total common shares and 8.9% of the preferred shares of Inter, with a total participation in the capital stock of 31.1%. “For this reason, Inter’s ability to obtain additional capital to finance its growth strategy is limited, without this resulting in the dilution of its controlling shareholder’s interest to a level below 50% of the voting capital”, he says.

Upon completion of the corporate reorganization, the controlling shareholder of Inter will control Inter&Co and, indirectly, Inter, through the ownership of Class B Shares, which are entitled to 10 votes per share. “Due to the regulation applicable to Banco Inter, this structure is being proposed with the main objective of allowing it to raise additional capital in the future through the issuance of equity instruments, in particular shares, in order to implement its growth strategy, thus preserving , the governance and control structure required by the Central Bank”, he adds.

The completion of the reorganization will be subject to applicable corporate approvals and verification of Inter’s compliance with the implementation conditions. The institution will also inform the date of the EGM for the reorganization. And the matters to be submitted to the shareholders and their respective installation and resolution quorums will be indicated in the call notice of what Inter calls the “New AGE Reorganization”.

Inter had financial advisory services from Bank of America, Bradesco BBI, JPMorgan, Itaú BBA and BTG Pactual. In addition, Machado Meyer Advogados and Demarest Advogados acted in the legal structuring of the Corporate Reorganization in relation to the Brazilian legal and regulatory aspects, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP in the legal structuring of the Corporate Reorganization in relation to the North American legal and regulatory aspects. The Yazbek Advogados office was also consulted in relation to legal and regulatory aspects involved in the Corporate Reorganization.

