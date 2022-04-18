Banco Inter brings job opportunities in several states

In the year 2017, many digital banks gained popularity after some physical banks decided to increase their fees. Despite being on the rise for a long time, many people still doubt the effectiveness and quality of these virtual banks. However, they act in an extremely secure way, protecting your data and enabling different types of transactions.

The Inter Bank

Banco Inter, which was founded in 1994, has been on a journey of major transformations, always seeking to invest in efficient resources that are capable of increasing its visibility among people.

The bank, which was initially called Intermedium Financeira and later Banco Intermedium, launched its digital account in 2015, becoming the first digital bank in the country. It was recognized as Banco Inter in 2017 and was the first bank to carry out public offerings of shares on the stock exchange, ending the year with 1.45 million account holders.

In 2019, the insurance and investment platform was launched, and public offerings continued, reaching up to R$1.2 billion in investments, with a very important and strategic investor: SoftBank.

The following year, in 2020, a new share offering was raised, reaching R$1.2 billion, and the brand changed from Banco Inter to Só Inter, and the year ended with more than 8 million customers.

In 2021, a new action raised up to 5.5 billion, and the bank expanded to the United States and Europe, ending the year with more than 16 million customers.

Banco Inter and its opportunities

Banco Inter, which is growing more and more, announced that it has several job openings in our country. There are more than 50 opportunities in several states.

Applications for vacancies can be made through the bank’s website, on the HR page.

Check below the states and what vacancies are available.

Santa Catarina

Consultant (a) Payroll Loan I Business;

Rio Grande do Sul

Consultant (a) Real Estate Credit I Business;

Rio de Janeiro

Consultant (a) Real Estate Credit I Business;

Pernambuco

DEV III | Front End;

Sao Paulo