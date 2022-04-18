Banco Pan confirmed last Friday (15) that there was a leak of personal information from its customers. However, according to the institution, complete data on cards and passwords were not exposed, only other information.

Banco Pan also stated that the competent bodies have already been notified, as required by the LGPD, the General Data Protection Law. So, to find out more, check out below.

Banco PAN confirms data leak of thousands of customers

Thus, according to an anonymous tip, about 22 million Banco Pan accounts were in the hands of the alleged hackers. However, the bank’s press office did not confirm this information.

In a recent report released, the bank has a total of 17 million customers. That is, a lot of data from these users may be included in the leak.

According to information released by the TecMundo website, at least 64,000 of these 17 million customers had data leaked.

Some of the leaked information includes full name, date of birth, social security number, address of residence and credit card details and balance due. But, as stated before, Banco Pan guarantees that credit card data and passwords were not exposed.

Finally, in a note, Banco Pan stated that the problem happened through an outsourced company, responsible for the customer service center. The General Data Protection Law, LGPD, has been in operation in Brazil since 2018, and provides for strict rules regarding this type of event, with companies subject to a fine if they do not follow the legislation.

