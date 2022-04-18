Batman director confirms insane detail about the Riddler

Batman has arrived on HBO Max and fans can now rewatch the DC movie as many times as they want. Some of them are already noticing hidden details in the feature film.

In response to a tweet, Reeves confirmed that the Riddler can be seen in a small lighted window that overlooks the Iceberg Lounge in around 31 minutes of Batman.

Reeves responded to the tweet, sharing that he can “100%” confirm that the mysterious figure is the Riddler.

The scene, which takes place shortly after Batman’s first encounter with Colin Farrell’s Penguin and Selina Kyle/Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, is an initial tease for a revelation that then arrives in the final act.

It is later discovered that the Riddler was residing in a hotel building with a perfect view of the entrance to the Iceberg Lounge.

More on Batman starring Robert Pattinson

Batman stars Robert Pattinson, who plays a new version of Bruce Wayne.

The idea is to introduce the Dark Knight into his second year of activity in Gotham, which means he’s still at the beginning of his life as a vigilante, although it’s not exactly an origin story.

The main villain is the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Penguin and Catwoman also appear, being played by Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz, respectively.

Matt Reeves is directing, who also has a role in the script.

Batman, with Robert Pattinson, is now showing in theaters and can also be watched on HBO Max.