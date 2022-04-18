‘Batman’ Passes $750 Million at Worldwide Box Office

Success! The new ‘Batman‘, starring Robert Pattinsonmanaged to surpass the impressive mark of the US$ 750 million at the worldwide box office – and remains, to date, the BIGGEST box office of the year.

In the United States, the film grossed $365 million. In the international market, $386.1 million.

In total, production has already raised $751.1 million worldwide.

Please note that ‘Batman‘ will reach the catalog of HBO Max tomorrow (18)!

“Two years patrolling the streets as Batman (Pattinson), causing fear in the hearts of criminals, led Bruce Wayne into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Serkis) and Lieutenant James Gordon (Wright) – among the city’s corrupt network of officials and important figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of revenge among his dear citizens.”

“When a killer attacks Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the criminal underworld, where he encounters characters like Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin (Farrell), Carmine Falcone (JTurturro) and Edward Nashton/Riddler (Damage). As the evidence begins to get personal and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

Robert Pattinson star in the lead role. The cast still has Zoë Kravitz (Cat Woman), Paul Dano (Charade), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth) and Colin Farrell (Penguin).