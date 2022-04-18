Billionaire Manganese Exports Are Operated With Cold Bills and Illegal Extraction

The export of one of the main ores found in Brazilian lands, manganese, an input that feeds world steel production and the entire industry steel mill, has been marked by fraudulent schemes set up to circumvent regulatory bodies. With the use of cold invoices, companies omit the real places from which they extract thousands of tons of ore, promoting looting in forest conservation units, indigenous lands and even areas of private concessions. Behind, they leave a trail of environmental destruction and billionaire losses.

THE Estadão collected information about a scheme that dominates a large part of the manganese extraction in Pará. Municipalities such as Parauapebas, Curionópolis and Marabá, in the Southeast region of the state, are today the epicenter of this clandestine market, in an area already fraught with illegal deforestation, mining and land grabbing. The plan consists of systematically using extraction documents issued in other States, where there are not even mines with exploration activities, to camouflage the true origin of the extracted material.

The report had access to cargo transport documents that are used by truck drivers, so that they can travel with the ore. From these documents of logistical authorization, it was possible to access the invoices used and that make up the sources of origin of the illegal explorations.

On December 16 of last year, the company CNB Mineração, owner of a manganese mine in Cavalcanti, a city located in the Chapada dos Veadeiros region, in Goiás, issued an invoice “for the specific purpose of exporting”.

On paper, the company predicted the shipment of 5 thousand tons of manganese to Asia, at a price of R$ 2.4 million. Based on the information contained in the document, hundreds of trucks would leave the interior of Goiás full of ore to, in the first weeks of January, proceed to the industrial complex of Marabá, in Pará, on trips of 1,300 kilometers away.

From there, they would travel a second stretch of over 600 kilometers, until finally arriving at the terminals at the port of Vila do Conde, in Barcarena, where the manganese would be placed on ships, bound for Asia. It so happens that the origin of this ore only existed on paper.

No gram of manganese extracted by CNB Mineração left Cavalcanti, for the simple fact that the company’s mine located in the municipality of Goiás is inactive and has been depleted for about 20 years, after being explored for decades, since the early 1970s. Even so, company papers were used to “legalize” the ore illegally exploited in regions around Marabá.

The report forwarded this information and documents to the National Mining Agency (ANM), an agency linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) responsible for overseeing the sector. The ANM confirmed the veracity of all the information, informed that it became aware of the case and that “it has already informed the Federal Police about this CNB export”. The agency also stated that “provisions are being taken to establish the expiry of the CNB mining title”.

It was not an isolated case. Other companies are suspected of using the same route to export manganese from Pará and give an air of legality to clandestine extraction. In August 2020, the ANM itself seized 70,000 tons of ore at the port of Vila do Conde, a volume estimated at around R$60 million. More than half of this cargo – 37 thousand tons – was in the name of Sigma Extraction de Metais, a company that, according to the documents on the seizure, was not even authorized to extract manganese. Even so, Sigma had issued an invoice of origin in the State of Goiás to make its export, when all the evidence collected – such as the characteristic of the material – pointed to the lands of Pará.

In October 2020, other cases were identified again, when another 146,000 tons of illegal ore were blocked in the port of Pará, about to be shipped to China. It was the largest volume ever apprehended, in an operation that included the participation of the Federal Police, Ibama, Federal Revenue, ANM and the Navy. The 186 containers that would be sent to Asia were loaded with manganese of illegal origin, extracted in irregular areas in Pará and sold with “heated” invoices by companies that hold inactive mining authorizations in other states, without exploitation.

The report insistently sought out the companies CNB and Sigma to express their views on the matter, but could not find any representatives of the companies. The city halls of the Pará cities of Marabá and Curionópolis were also questioned, as well as the government of Pará. There was no manifestation on the matter.

The PF has already opened about 100 investigations that investigate the criminal scheme in manganese extraction. The investigations are an offshoot of the Migrador operation, which, since 2018, has unveiled the modus operandi of clandestine exploitation in Pará.

The Brazilian Association of Mineral Research Companies (ABPM) stated that “the illegal extraction of manganese in the southeastern region of Pará is a serious problem that needs to be addressed urgently by the government, because it involves environmental damage and tax evasion”.

According to the association, if the extraction took place in an orderly manner, it could support the economic and social development of the region. “It is not only necessary for the National Mining Agency to act firmly in line with other bodies, such as the Revenue, Ibama and the Federal Police to curb this activity, but also an action to raise awareness and transform these agents into regular miners. For ABPM, the region’s potential and its mineral tradition could attract investments and contribute to improving the quality of life of the region’s residents, with jobs, income and foreign exchange.”