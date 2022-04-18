Board of Brazilian giant sets meeting with Mano Menezes and forwards agreement

Coach Mano Menezes, well known in Brazilian football, is free on the market. The coach was in charge of Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, since last season, but ended up being fired from the position, despite having good numbers: 9 wins in 16 games.

And since then, whenever a big club in Brazil is without a coach, Mano appears as one of the candidates to take over the team in question. The most recent of these cases was Corinthians, which after receiving refusals from several foreign coaches, came to consider hiring Mano.

Internacional’s board of directors sets a meeting with Mano Menezes

And, after the dismissal of coach Alexander Medina, Mano Menezes started to be ventilated at Internacional, which after a few days, started to contact him by emails and calls.

Even Mano would have signaled positive to take over Colorado, which according to the Revista Colorada and Globo Esporte, should meet in person with the board of Inter this Monday (18/04).

The meeting should have as its main focus the definitions of salary and contract time, in addition to Mano demonstrating his planning for the Rio Grande do Sul team, which this season will compete in the Brasileirão, the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Sudamericana.