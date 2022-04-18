Bolsonaro begins to pour BRL 86 billion into the hands of workers and retirees

The package of social measures announced in March by the federal government begins to pour billions of reais into the hands of workers and retirees this week. the loot of Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) releases 1,000 reais to 42 million workers as of Wednesday, the 20th, the eve of a holiday. Altogether, the extraordinary withdrawal of the fund – that is, released by the government and not by forecasts that are already in the law – can inject 30 billion reais into the economy in the short term. Next week, the payments of the first installment of the 13th salary of INSS retirees and pensioners, with an impact of 56.7 billion reais. In all, 86.7 billion reais from these two programs enter Brazilians’ accounts during the first half of this year.

Both measures were used together during the Covid-19 pandemic to insure the economic impact of the decrease in the movement of people and, ironically, return to the scene after the end of the health emergency, announced by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, last Sunday. , 17. The official justification for releasing funds is to “increase Brazilians’ income and purchasing power”, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. On the eve of the election, however, the effect of increasing the president’s popularity is sought, something that occurred in 2020 with the first wave of these benefits, together with the emergency aid of 600 reais. At the time, his government approval rose to 40%, according to Datafolha. Currently, the president has a rate of 26%.

The release of the FGTS and the advance of the 13th salary of the INSS are part of a program called Income and Opportunity, of the Ministry of Labor. In addition to the 86.7 billion reais that will fall into the accounts of Brazilians until the end of June, the government expects a total impact of 150 billion reais. This is because, among the measures, there is a credit program for small entrepreneurs and an increase in the consignment margin in loans for INSS retirees.

In the case of FGTS, the release will be in stages, following the worker’s birthday month, according to the calendar below. You are entitled to receive those who have funds in the fund, whether in active or inactive accounts. In all, each worker can receive up to 1,000 reais. The 13th salary of the INSS begins to be deposited on April 25, along with the monthly payment of retirement and pension. In this first installment, there is no Income Tax discount. The second installment of the Christmas allowance will be deposited together with the May benefits.