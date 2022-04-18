Bolsonaro wants an end to the health emergency due to covid-19 – International

The government should lift in the “coming days” the health emergency decreed in February 2020 by the arrival of covid-19, since the number of deaths and infections has decreased dramatically – informed the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, on Sunday (17) .

“Thanks to the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, the broad vaccination coverage of the population and the SUS assistance capacity, we are now able to announce the end of the public health emergency”, said Queiroga in a speech on national television.

Queiroga said that, “in the coming days, a normative act will be issued regulating this decision” to officially implement the end of the health emergency decreed on February 3, 2020 and which allows the use of emergency vaccines and the purchase of medicines without bidding, among other extraordinary measures against covid-19.

“This measure, however, does not mean the end of covid-19. We will continue to live with the virus”, said the minister.

The decision comes weeks after President Jair Bolsonaro asked Queiroga to decree the “end of the pandemic” so that Brazil could return to “normal”.

The survey’s announcement coincides with the relaxation of measures against the coronavirus and with the drastic drop in the number of weekly deaths, with more than 75% of the 213 million Brazilians fully immunized.