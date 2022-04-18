Botafogo fans provoke at Castelão after victory and is praised by the coaching staff: ‘Do c…’

the crowd of Botafogo came into evidence in 3-1 win over Ceará, this Sunday, for the 2nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Even far from Rio de Janeiro, the alvinegros were heard at Arena Castelão and were praised by the coaching staff.

Luís Castro valued the voices of the fans when the match was tied. In a press conference after the match, the Portuguese said that the effort of the fans in the stands was positive.

– Fortunately in the second half the group did well. Despite the atmosphere of the stadium we felt our fans very much alive. That motivated us for a good second half, congratulations to all – he said.

Vítor Severino, Luís’ assistant, was more succinct. In a quick post on social media after the game, he also praised Botafogo.

– Show of this car crowd #%$£¥ – he wrote.

And the Botafogo fans were still able to take a wave. At the end of the match, when the score was practically set, shouts of “Aha Uhu, Castelão is ours” echoed in the stands of the stadium. This was Alvinegro’s first victory in the Brazilian Championship.