Botafogo presents the midfielder Tchê Tchê: “Privilege to be here” | botafogo

Botafogo presented this Monday the midfielder Tchê Tchê, who signed a contract until December 2024. He will wear the number 6 shirt, one of the most traditional of the carioca club that marked an era with the legendary Nilton Santos.

After passing through clubs such as Palmeiras, São Paulo and Atlético-MG, Tchê Tchê made it clear that he is up for a huge challenge in one of the giants of Brazilian football. And he warned that Botafogo is on the right path to resume the title path.

– I see Botafogo as a great one, because of its history. I feel privileged to be here, things are heading for a very big change – he said in his presentation.

Tchê Tchê, 29, spent the last year at Galo, for which he won the Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil, Supercopa do Brasil and Campeonato Mineiro. In 2022, he lost space and was on loan from São Paulo, who wanted to negotiate the athlete. Bota took advantage of the moment to secure reinforcements for less than R$5 million.

The player did last Friday his first training session for Botafogo. The reinforcement announced last Thursday has already passed exams, signed a contract and started activities with the rest of the group.

– I come to write my story, I don’t have an idol in music, I really like trap. Even when they announced me as a sertanejo I said it didn’t have much to do with me, but it’s part of it. She turned out great.

– When I found out (the deal) I started to look at everything to get to the club to find out. I also talked with Patrick, who played with me. I always try to settle in as quickly as possible, I try to analyze a lot. But when I’m asked about something, I answer. I only open my mouth to say what I think is pertinent.

– I had a brief conversation with him on my arrival, he’s a guy who charges a lot about tactics. He explains a lot in training, but I saw that it is a very serious form. About my features, if it’s something special and someone is missing in a game, everyone knows that I’ve already done several functions. But I see myself as a midfielder, the way I prefer.

– I don’t see it as a heavy responsibility, but legal. It shows that I work well, I’m a very serious person. I know how to play at the right moment and be serious in any situation. I come from a club that has won everything, now we are going to fight for things to happen here, Botafogo’s history is huge. We just need to get back on the path of titles.

– I play with him, I saw him as a youth at Palmeiras. I even played a prank on him the first day I arrived. I sent him audio and said “Patrick, the Botafogo people gave me the number 8 shirt”. And he sent a message saying he was calm, but then I sent him a video laughing, happy for the achievements and success in Palmeiras for him, I hope we get that here.

– Really I come to make a new story. What has passed has passed, it’s no use coming up with a name here. Those who work at a high level have to understand the demands. As for the coach, as I said, you can already see that he has a serious way of working. I’ve only done two trainings, but I’ve already seen that I can learn a lot.

– People, in general, see the players as simply the guy who has to have results, and his problems are left out of the club. My secret is humility, I speak at the right time, I work a lot, I’m always analyzing, looking for how I can help with attitudes more than words. They can charge my total delivery within the field. I came out of nowhere, I know how it is. I never went hungry, I had a lot of difficulty when I was little. I respect everyone as a person. From whoever cleans the lawn and makes the food, this is the big secret.

– I was very happy with the victory yesterday (Sunday), I even joked and said I’m very happy. We know it’s not easy to play there, Ceará has been growing in recent years. The field isn’t cool either, let’s not be hypocritical, but getting to a place with a win is easier to work with. It’s a traditional club, a big club, my challenge is to get titles the size of Botafogo. There are very qualified professionals here. I arrive in the best way here, very confident. Happy to have won everything but Libertadores last year.

– I think I’m prepared for things to happen. If I arrive that way (high booster status), as I said, it’s in the past. I will build my story here, repay all the affection and trust. I don’t see heavily neither shirt 6 nor confidence. I will work the same way.

– I arrived prepared, but there was no time to be registered because of the holiday. But I’m ready, when the teacher thinks I can go to the game I’ll be ready. I saw the crowd’s party (against Corinthians), it was a very beautiful party. Of course they carry a very high expectation, everyone expects things to happen, of course it takes time and patience.

