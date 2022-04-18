Sports

Bragantino vs Atlético GO – Live – Brazilian Serie A

Goal! Red Bull Bragantino 2, Atlético Goianiense 0. Natan (Red Bull Bragantino) header from the center of the box following a corner.










GOOOOOOOOOL!Goal! Red Bull Bragantino 2, Atlético Goianiense 0. Natan (Red Bull Bragantino) header from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Praxedes with a cross following a corner.










Corner, Red Bull Bragantino. Provided by Jorge.










Attempt blocked. Aderlan (Red Bull Bragantino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Evangelista.










