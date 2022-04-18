Brazil announces end of Covid-19 health emergency; understand

The Ministry of Health announced, on Sunday night (17), the end of the public health emergency resulting from the pandemic in Brazil. The statement was made on radio and TV by Minister Marcelo Queiroga, but a normative act on the decision has yet to be published.

The end of the state of emergency was only established because of the improvement in the epidemiological scenario of covid-19, the wide vaccination coverage and the assistance capacity of the Unified Health System (SUS), explained Minister Queiroga in his speech.

Brazil defines the end of the state of health emergency due to covid-19 (Image: Reproduction/IciakPhotos/Envato)

At the moment, Brazil has distributed more than 476 million vaccines against covid-19, which has resulted in more than 73% of Brazilians being immunized with two of the doses or a single-dose immunizer. In addition, 71 million have already taken their first booster dose. Today, Saúde applies the fourth dose to people over 80 or immunosuppressed.

Is it the end of covid?

It is worth noting that this is not the end of covid-19 in Brazil, as the virus will continue to circulate throughout the country and deaths must still be reported. In the last 24 hours, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) counted 22 deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

It is not even up to the Ministry of Health to define the end of the pandemic. In fact, this is an exclusive prerogative of the World Health Organization (WHO). The portfolio is only competent to decree the end of the state of national health emergency, instituted due to covid-19, through law 13.979/2020.

In this way, “we will continue to live with the virus. The Ministry of Health remains vigilant and prepared to adopt all the necessary actions to guarantee the health of Brazilians, in full respect of the Federal Constitution”, highlighted Queiroga.

Measure impacts

The measure has implications in different areas, such as health and the economy. This is because numerous decrees and laws were linked with the state of emergency and now must be reviewed.

For example, the CoronaVac vaccine and some drugs (sotrovimab, evusheld and paxlovid) were authorized for emergency use only and the licenses will no longer be valid as the scenario changes. In this sense, it will be necessary to wait for the final publication of the Health text to understand what the limits and exceptions of the measure will be.

health emergency

In the history of covid-19 in Brazil, the country recorded the first case at the end of February 2020. On March 3, 2020, the Ministry of Health declared the viral disease as a public health emergency of national importance. So far, health authorities have totaled 661,900 deaths and 30.2 million cases of infection.

Despite the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, last Wednesday (13), the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that covid-19 remains a great danger to public health and defended that countries should not let their guard down. According to the agency, the pandemic is far from over.

Source: Agência Brasil and Conass