Brazil beats Argentina in final with Endrick’s goal and widespread brawl

This afternoon (18), the Brazilian under-17 team beat Argentina 2-1 and was champion of the 49th edition of the Montaigu Tournament, in France. With the result, Brazil won the championship twice after 38 years of the first title. After the final whistle, there was still widespread confusion on the field among the players (watch below).

The goals of the escrete canarinho were scored by the duo of strikers from Palmeiras Endrick and Luis Guilherme. The shirt number 9 of Brazil opened the scoring in the first minute of the game, Argentina reached the tie at 12 with a bicycle goal from Ruperto, and Luis Guilherme sealed the Brazilian victory, with a penalty, at 40 of the first half.

This was the team’s tenth participation in the Montaigu Tournament. The team led by coach Phelipe Leal reached the final after finishing the group stage ahead of Holland, England and Mexico.

Who did well: Luis Guilherme

Shirt 10, Luis Guilherme gave the pass that ended up resulting in Endrick’s goal and scored, from a penalty, Brazil’s second goal. The player managed to orchestrate the attack of the selection that returned to be champions of the tournament after the 1984 title.

Who was bad: Diaz

The goalkeeper of the Argentine national team played a role in the first minute of the game when he tried to raffle a ball and hit the number 9 of Brazil. Due to the deflection, the ball was heading towards the goal and left the Brazilian team with the early advantage.

Díaz was still able to try to redeem himself in the penalty kick and even slipped on the ball, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Brazilian goal. In addition, he spread the ball after a free kick and saw the post save what would be the third Brazilian goal.

Endrick: top scorer with an eye for goals

The palmeirense jewel left Brazil with the advantage by taking advantage of the opponent’s defense failure in the first minute of the match. He even almost extended the score minutes later, but ended up wasting the chance.

He was also the one who suffered the penalty that ended up giving Brazil its second championship in the tournament. Endrick finished the competition in the isolated artillery, with five goals.

game chronology

There was barely time for the players to get used to the decision and Brazil was already ahead thanks to Endrick’s opportunism before the game had even completed two minutes. However, despite having the chance to extend the score soon after, the Brazilian advantage lasted only about ten minutes, with Argentina leveling with a beautiful goal from a bicycle.

From then on, the duel was balanced and both teams bet heavily on speed shots down the flanks. That’s how, in the 40th minute, Brazil built the move that resulted in the second goal. After a quick table on a counterattack, Endrick invaded the Argentine area and was knocked down.

His teammate from Palmeiras, Luis Guilherme, took responsibility for the charge. He hit the left corner of the goal safely to put the team back in the lead before the end of the first half. In the second stage, both teams maintained the strategy and took danger to the opposing goal.

Brazil almost reached third after a rebound in the small area provided by goalkeeper Díaz. However, the ball hit the post and went out. Opponents, on the other hand, also had their opportunities, but were unable to pierce the Brazilian defense again. With the result, Brazil ended undefeated and with the best attack of the tournament, with 11 goals scored in four games.

Rivalry from the bottom

After the final whistle, players from Brazil and Argentina incorporated the historic rivalry between the teams and found each other strange on the field. While some Brazilians celebrated the conquest, others disagreed with the Argentines.

A start of confusion formed in the midfield and it seemed controlled until a player from Argentina attacked a Brazilian. Players from the under-17 teams rallied, but members of the coaching staff managed to break up the fight before it got any further.

In the match, Argentina defended the title of the last edition of the tournament, played in 2019. Before facing Brazil, the Argentine team had conceded only one goal in the competition.