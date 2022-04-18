Brazil decrees end of emergency situation due to COVID-19 in the country – Nacional

Queiroga attributed the end of the state of emergency to an improvement in the epidemiological scenario, vaccination coverage of the population and the possibility of SUS offering assistance to Brazilians.

The end of ESPIN, according to the minister, will be decreed in the coming days, when a normative act will be issued to formalize the announcement.

“This measure, however, does not mean the end of COVID-19. We will continue to live with the virus. The Ministry of Health remains vigilant and prepared to adopt all necessary actions to guarantee the health of Brazilians”, highlighted Queiroga.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 660,000 Brazilians have died as a result of COVID-19 and the country has surpassed the mark of 30 million diagnoses of the disease, according to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

Table shows the increase in the number of cases and deaths due to COVID since the beginning of the pandemic (photo: State of Minas)

what a pandemic