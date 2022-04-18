Brazil decrees end of emergency situation due to COVID-19 in the country – Nacional
The end of the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil was announced on Sunday night (4/17). In a speech on national radio and TV, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced that the country has the necessary conditions to revoke the decree that, in February 2020, established a series of urgent measures to combat the disease.
Queiroga attributed the end of the state of emergency to an improvement in the epidemiological scenario, vaccination coverage of the population and the possibility of SUS offering assistance to Brazilians.
The end of ESPIN, according to the minister, will be decreed in the coming days, when a normative act will be issued to formalize the announcement.
“This measure, however, does not mean the end of COVID-19. We will continue to live with the virus. The Ministry of Health remains vigilant and prepared to adopt all necessary actions to guarantee the health of Brazilians”, highlighted Queiroga.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 660,000 Brazilians have died as a result of COVID-19 and the country has surpassed the mark of 30 million diagnoses of the disease, according to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).
what a pandemic
A pandemic is the worldwide spread of a disease (epidemic). It can arise when an infectious agent spreads around the world and most people are not immune to it, as happened with the coronavirus discovered in December 2019 in China and the Spanish flu at the beginning of the last century.
