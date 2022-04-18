Brazil has a daily average of 100 deaths from covid-19 in the last week

This Sunday (17), Brazil recorded 18 new deaths from covid-19 and a moving average of 100 deaths from the disease in the last week. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL is part.

The survey does not include data from seven states, which did not release updates this Sunday: Acre, Amapá, Distrito Federal, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima and Tocantins. Eleven states did not record deaths: Amazonas, Goiás, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Paraná, Rio Grande do Norte, Rondônia and Sergipe.

In all, there are 662,011 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. Today’s moving average of known cases was 14,272. The calculation is considered by experts as the most reliable to follow the advance or retreat of the pandemic. It is based on the average number of deaths, or cases, over the last seven days.

Since yesterday, there have been 2,243 new known cases of coronavirus. In the accumulated, there are 30,248,082 diagnoses of the disease.

For the 52nd day in a row, the moving average of deaths showed a downward trend (-49%). All regions of the country follow the national scenario of reduction of the indicator: Midwest (-44%), Northeast (-16%), North (-50%), Southeast (-43%) and South (-51%) .

This calculation compares today’s moving average with that of 14 days ago. If the value is above 15%, it indicates an uptrend; below -15%, drop; between 15% and -15% means stability.

The moving average of known cases has been on a downward trend for 28 days (-34%).

As many States do not regularly publish information on the number of vaccines administered on weekends and holidays, the consortium of press vehicles, from now on, will only publish this data on working days. The collection and dissemination of numbers of cases of covid and deaths resulting from the disease will continue to be daily.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the DF:

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (62%)

Minas Gerais: drop (-60%)

Rio de Janeiro: no data released today

North region

Acre: did not release data today

Amazon: stability (0%)

Amapá: did not disclose data today

Roraima: did not disclose data today

Tocantins: did not release data today

Northeast Region

Piauí: did not release data today

Rio Grande do Norte: high (200%)

Midwest region

Federal District: did not release data today

Mato Grosso: drop (-64%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-74%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-53%)

Santa Catarina: stability (-5%)

