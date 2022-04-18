Brazil receives fertilizers from Russia but situation is not yet normalized, says StoneX

The shipment of Russian fertilizers to Brazil continues its flow, even after almost two months of war in Eastern Europe. The information is contained in a report prepared by the consultancy Stone X, which shows that until the beginning of April, about 600 thousand tons of fertilizers coming from Russia were on their way to Brazilian ports.

The fertilizer director at Stone X, Marcelo Mello, points out that the cargo was sent even before the beginning of the war in Ukraine, since the importation of the product can take up to 60 days to arrive in Brazil. In addition, he says that the flow is not yet normalized.

“The impression I have is that as soon as the war started, shipments from Russia to the whole world went to 0. A month after the beginning of the conflict, we see a recovery of new ships leaving Russia, but at a much lower volume than normal. This is a complex situation, where we cannot rest easy, thinking that the volumes are coming from Russia to Brazil. That is not what is happening”, highlights Mello.

In relation to prices, the specialist points to the high scenario in some of the main fertilizers, where nitrogen accumulates an increase of 70% since the beginning of the war. Potassium and phosphorus also registered appreciation, of 45% and 55%, respectively.

“Until September we have guaranteed the supply of fertilizers. Çhowever, we need a large volume to be shipped in the coming months so that this product reaches producers by August. At that moment, prices started to have a less relevant effect on the fertilizer issue. The most important thing is to be sure of the supply, because there are still doubts”, he points out.

