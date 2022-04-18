Brazil registers 22 deaths in 24 hours, the lowest number since March 2020

posted on 04/17/2022 20:23 / updated on 04/17/2022 20:43



Brazil recorded, this Sunday (17/4), the lowest number of deaths from covid-19 since March 2020, the month in which the new coronavirus began to be detected in the country. There were only 22 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the epidemiological bulletin released by the Ministry of Health this Sunday. The country has recorded this number only twice, on March 28 and 29, 2020.

However, it is worth mentioning that the number of deaths from the disease that occurred in Mato Grosso do Sul was not updated between Saturday and Sunday (16 and 17/4). Despite this, the daily rate of deaths has been falling since last Tuesday (12/4), when 166 deaths were recorded.

On Saturday (16/4), the bulletin recorded another historic number – but even higher than on Sunday –: 33 deaths. It was, until then, the lowest number since March 31, 2020.

Between December 25, 2021 and January 9 of this year, the country saw a sharp drop in deaths, before seeing a new spike in people who couldn’t resist the disease between February and March. On December 26, 24 deaths were recorded. In total, to date, 661,960 citizens have lost their lives to the disease.

With the increase in the rate of Brazilians vaccinated, the number of deaths has registered low. Despite a small daily variation, the number of deaths in the country has been falling since March 3.

Number of cases also drops, but more populous states do not update data

The number of cases of the disease also recorded an abrupt drop in the last three days. On April 14, Brazil recorded 23,171 cases, followed by 13,278 (4/15); 2,775 (4/16) and 2,541 this Sunday (4/17).

The bulletin issued today does not include data from São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Roraima, Tocantins and the Federal District. The moving average of cases for the last seven days is at 14,317. The highest number recorded was on February 3, 2021, with an average of 189,526 cases in seven days.