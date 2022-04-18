Brazilian multinational Tupy buys MWM engine and generator manufacturer

The Brazilian multinational tupywhich operates in the area of ​​casting and machining components for various sectors, bought the manufacturer of engines for vehicles and generators MWM from Brazila deal worth R$ 865 million.

The announcement was made this Monday, the 18th, but the acquisition will still be submitted for approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). MWM belonged to Navistar International Corporationa subsidiary of the group Tratonalso owner of MAN, scania and Volkswagen Trucks and Buses.

MWM currently manufactures third-party engines under manufacturing contracts, an activity that includes machining, assembly, calibration, technical validation and engineering services. With a factory in São Paulo (SP), it also produces generator sets and operates in the component replacement market.

With the acquisition, Tupy, from Santa Catarina, enters the sector of replacement of engine parts and components for trucks and other heavy vehicles in Brazil.

It also enables its entry into the energy and decarbonization sector, with the supply of electricity generating groups for agribusiness and other applications.

“Together, MWM and Tupy become a company that brings together in a single supplier foundry, machining, assembly, technical validation and associated engineering activities”, informs, in a note, the president of Tupy, Fernando Cestari de Rizzo.

MWM recorded net revenue of BRL 2.68 billion in 2021, while Tupy’s reached around BRL 7 billion. The group has three factories in Brazil, one in Portugal and one in Mexico, in addition to commercial offices in Germany, the USA and Italy.