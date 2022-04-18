Brazil’s mobile internet drops in world ranking; see faster services | Telephony

Brazil lost four positions in the world ranking of mobile internet service quality, which is calculated by the company Ookla, responsible for the Speedtest speedometer. The country ranked 82nd, with a median speed of 22.30 Mb/s in mobile access. The sending of files (upload) had a median speed of only 7.76 Mb/s.

The survey released on Monday (18) also reveals a drop in the ranking of wired broadband. The country was ranked 35th during the first quarter of 2022.

According to Ookla, the best internet access via cell phone is provided by Claro. The operator has already built a tradition of being ahead of the others in this test.

Check the average speeds:

Light: 33.53 Mb/s Live: 20.97 Mb/s TIM: 20.04 Mb/s Hi: 11.70 Mb/s

It is worth remembering that the Oi sales process is taking place in the field of mobile telephony. Customers will be migrated to Claro, TIM and Vivo. In each state, the company with the least number of consumers will receive Oi’s former supporters.

Ookla also calculates what it calls a “consistency score,” an indicator of how each operator performs in the set of millions of speed tests that are performed by users.

The percentage indicates the number of times the person obtained at least 5 Mb/s of download and 1 Mb/s of upload (that is, data sent).

Clear: 84.6% TIM: 79.5% Live: 78.8% Hi: 63.7%

This month Vivo unified the cellular applications offered to Customer Service. The Meu Vivo Fixo and Meu Vivo Móvel apps are now just called Vivo in the app stores.

Results referring specifically to 5G internet access were also released. Ookla’s methodology includes tests carried out on the 5G DSS, a kind of intermediary between 4G and 5G at full capacity – the one that is being implemented little by little by companies in the sector.

Light: 72.35 Mb/s TIM: 62.80 Mb/s Live: 62.38 Mb/s

Fastest cities on mobile internet

Brasilia: 31.88 Mb/s Curitiba: 30.01 Mb/s São Paulo: 26.83 Mb/s Rio de Janeiro: 26.37 Mb/s Salvador: 25.03 Mb/s Belo Horizonte: 24.54 Mb/s Goiania: 23.02 Mb/s Fortress: 22.69 Mb/s Recife: 21.92 Mb/s Manaus: 19.27 Mb/s