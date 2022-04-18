Bruno Guimarães shines and drives fans crazy: ‘I pay for the ticket to Qatar’

Bruno Guimarães was the name of Newcastle’s victory over Leicester, this Sunday (17) in the Premier League. The Brazilian midfielder scored the two goals of the Magpies’ triumph, the last of them, at the end of the match, guaranteeing the comeback.

On social media, Brazilian fans went crazy with the player’s performance, earning several compliments to Guimarães and asking for the midfielder in the Brazilian team. There was a fan who even offered to pay for his ticket to Qatar, and charged coach Tite.

See some reactions:

And Bruno Guimarães, huh? Too much ball, it’s crazy. — João Paulo Pires (@jppiresmarra)

April 17, 2022



