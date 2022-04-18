Bruno Henrique remains out, and Pablo has a great chance of being related to Flamengo x Palmeiras | Flamengo

Defender Pablo has a great chance of being listed for the first time since he arrived at Flamengo. That should happen this Wednesday, at 19:30, against Palmeiras. Bruno Henrique, however, is still missing.

Pablo and Rodrigo Caio advance in physical recovery at Flamengo

Fully recovered from an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, Pablo has participated in four training sessions with the group since last week. He, by the way, was considered for the list of related against São Paulo, something that ended up not happening.

– From what I’ve seen Pablo is close to returning, and I hope Bruno Henrique recovers well too. Fabricio Bruno has an injury that is difficult to explain and we hope he can recover – said Paulo Sousa after the 3-1 victory over Tricolor Paulista.

Despite the Portuguese’s expectations, striker Bruno Henrique has been prepared to return only in the match against Athletico-PR, Saturday, at 4:30 pm, in Curitiba. In recovery from tendinopathy in his right knee, he has been doing treatment and working out at the gym. Fabrício Bruno, still going to the field alongside physiotherapists, is also out.

Ayrton Lucas begins transition

Expecting to be listed in the next rounds, Ayrton Lucas started the physical transition this Monday. In addition to working at the gym, he went to the field accompanied by a trainer.

Who is also in the transition process is Rodrigo Caio, who has not yet acted in 2022.

Matheus França is operated

After having fractured the fibula in his right leg in the 3-1 victory over São Paulo, midfielder Matheus França underwent surgery this Monday. The procedure was performed under the supervision of physician Márcio Tannure. Matheus will be discharged on Tuesday and will start physical therapy in the CT from the 25th. The return period is estimated between three and four months.

More casualties in recovery

Matheuzinho and Vitinho, both with injuries to their right thigh, continue to undergo treatment and work at the gym. The side had problems in the front part, while the attacking midfielder in the back.

Vitinho was injured in the first game of the state final, and Matheuzinho was injured against Talleres, last Tuesday.

Defender Gustavo Henrique, who on the last day 10 had a confirmed quadriceps injury, is another one in recovery and at a stage similar to the two mentioned.

Flamengo is in fourth place in the 2022 Brasileirão, with four points. The match against Palmeiras is anticipated from the fourth round and is scheduled for this Wednesday, at 7:30 pm, at Maracanã.

