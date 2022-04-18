Budget for 2023 provides for R$ 11.7 billion for readjustment of servers, insufficient for a 5% increase – Economy

BRASÍLIA – While the government is studying granting a linear readjustment of 5% to the federal civil service later this year to overcome the strikes and standard server operations, the Budget Guidelines Bill (PLDO) 2023 expressly provides for an increase in salaries, food allowance and day care allowance for civil servants and to restructure civil service careers in the next year.

According to the Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, the government has set aside BRL 11.7 billion for readjustments and restructuring of careers in 2023. This year, the reserve is BRL 1.7 billion.

Colnago said that if a linear adjustment of 5% for federal servants is made official this year, the cost in 2023 would be R$12.6 billion. As a result, it will be necessary to increase the reserve by R$ 11.7 billion. This year, the estimated impact of the increase, including civilians and military personnel, is R$ 6.3 billion for the second half of the year. The civil servants’ unions considered the 5% readjustment insufficient and promised to increase strikes and strikes in the coming weeks.

Colnago pointed out that the 5% readjustment is on the table, as are other proposals. “There is no decision, there is no clear decision communicated on the 5%,” he said. Last week, sources who participated in a meeting between ministers and President Jair Bolsonaro said that the hammer would have already been beaten by the linear adjustment in that order. Estadão/Broadcast anticipated at the end of March that this increase was under study. According to the secretary, the government will only effectively decide the reserve for readjustments in 2023 when the budget for next year is sent, by the end of August.

The budget guidelines bill (LDO) of 2023 does not bring percentages of readjustments or values ​​to be used in the salary recomposition of servers. “For the year 2023, when addressing the priorities and goals of public administration, the PLDO presents the forecast of readjustment and restructuring of positions and careers”, informed the Ministry of Economyin an executive summary about the project released just now.

The project also opens up the possibility of readjusting the food or meal allowance and preschool assistance to federal employees, but only when the current per capita value of the category benefit is equal to or less than the per capita value of the Union. The increase in the meal ticket was an alternative defended by the Ministry of Economy to try to appease the servers this year, but the unions considered the offer insufficient.

“The adoption of the measure contributes to promoting equity between the different bodies and restoring the value of the aforementioned benefits”, added the folder, in the summary.

The PLDO was sent to Congress last Thursday night, the 14th. As the Estadão/Broadcastthe government proposed a primary deficit target of R$ 65.9 billion for the National treasure, INSS and central bank in 2023 – equivalent to 0.63% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).