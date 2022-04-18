Caio Borralho sees monologue in UFC victory and admits he feared disqualification for illegal blow | combat

An almost perfect performance. Caio Borralho debuted with a dominant victory in the UFC, against Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, to whom he still imposed his first career defeat. The Brazilian middleweight (up to 84kg) got the better of all rounds when, with one minute to go, he landed an illegal knee. The fight was interrupted and, after the Russian was unable to continue in the fight, the referee ended the duel and, by the time advanced, took the decision to the hands of the judges, who scored a triple 29-27 for Borralho.

Caio Borralho celebrates debut with UFC victory and apologizes for illegal knee

In an interview with Combat after the victory, which left him now with a record of 11 wins and only one loss, Caio Borralho made a perfect presentation, despite the asterisk at the end of the fight.

– It was a perfect performance, it was a monologue the entire fight, I dominated standing up, I dominated on the ground, I controlled the distance, I crashed when I wanted… little control, but I think I did everything I trained. The flying knee was well trained, the overhand defense was well trained, and especially the foot and knee lock defense, which he is very good at. We trained all week this defense of killing his hip, I was calm and calm to do it at the time. I was very happy with my performance. Of course, it didn’t go the way I wanted with that knee, which wasn’t because I wanted to, it was totally unintentional, the referee was watching, I even thought that he (Omargadzhiev) was just with the tip of his finger on the ground and that’s why threw the knee. But I think the fight was already won, I was dominated there and he wouldn’t have a chance later.

1 of 3 Caio Borralho debuted with a victory in the UFC in a fight valid for the middleweight — Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues Caio Borralho debuted with a victory in the UFC in a fight valid for the middleweight — Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues

The 29-year-old fighter from Maranhão said he was aware that he was winning the fight completely until the moment of the event. He highlighted the defense in the face of Omargadzhiev’s attempt to put him down, which he believes has mentally broken the Russian.

– I knew I had won both rounds. He was 13-0, undefeated, from Dagestan, the guys have a very good grappling, but I dominated him in grappling. He put me on the ground right at the beginning of the fight, he thought he was going to tie me there, I’ve already done my best sweep, which I do in everyone, so with him it would be no different. There he realized “this guy’s jiu-jitsu is good” and that’s when I started to break his head a little. He still felt my hand so much in the middle of the fight, that he fell alone. I was afraid he was going to get in his legs there and do something, so I had to stay a little calm. I think I did everything perfect, I did everything right, just this little ending that didn’t go the way I wanted, but I’ll pay more attention to it and you can be sure that next time I’ll be ten times better. As the struggles go by, I always get better.

Caio Borralho, despite his confidence in the advantage he had in the hands of the judges, admitted that he feared being disqualified, which would give his opponent the victory and put a defeat on his record.

– I was afraid of being disqualified. I knew I was winning both rounds, even one of them I thought would give me 10-8, which I dominated completely and didn’t have any danger. If it was for the judges would win, I didn’t do it on purpose, again speaking. But I was very aware the entire fight that I was winning, I was just so scared of being disqualified after putting on a hell of a show. To be disqualified like that would be very sad, but I think that things happen as God wants (…). I’ll never intend to do anything illegal, I’m a straight guy in everything I do, especially in the fight. I take martial art very seriously, I take martial art as a way of life, as a way of personal evolution. So I would never do something illegal on purpose, it was by accident. I was trying to get him back into the fight (after the incident), I already knew the fight was won, but to continue the show, to see that he was okay (…).

2 of 3 Caio Borralho spent most of the time on Gadzhi Omargadzhiev’s back — Photo: Getty Images Caio Borralho spent much of the time on Gadzhi Omargadzhiev’s back — Photo: Getty Images

To get to the UFC, Borralho had to win twice in the Contender Series, until in the second presentation he ended up taking the contract from Dana White’s hands. He points out that he doesn’t think about running over the organization’s growth process, remembering that others got in the way when trying to take a bigger step.

– I think in July or August I’ll be ready to fight, I want to climb my space at the top little by little. I don’t want to rush anything, so I don’t want any ranked fighters right now, I don’t need that. I’ve seen a lot of good guys who rushed things and ended up losing fights and leaving the UFC. My goal is to win the fights, keep the contract, renew the contract and do it little by little, and I’m absolutely sure, looking deep into your eyes, that I’m going to be world champion.

Check out all the results of the event: