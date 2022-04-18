Carille admits rotation at Athletico and cites calendar as justification: “There’s no way” | athletico-pr

The coach Fábio Carille stated that he will adopt the rotation at Athletico after the simple defeat to Atlético-MG on Sunday night, at Arena da Baixada, for the second round of the Brazilian Championship. Hurricane has three games in the next nine days in different competitions.

The red-black commander made two offensive changes to the team for the Libertadores game for Serie A: Vitinho debuted as a starter in Cuello’s spot, while Marcelo Cirino put Pablo on the bench.

During the second half, Carille also promoted the debut of forward Vitor Roque. Biggest signing in history, he played for 16 minutes and made good plays. Midfielder Léo Cittadini, who had not played for more than a month, was also called.

On Thursday, the Hurricane had Matheus Felipe, Bryan García and Canobbio as novelties among the holders.

According to our calendar, I’ll have to rotate the team. There’s no way. It’s April, there are players with two games, others debuting. I have a qualified group — Carille, at a press conference

Athletico returns to the field against Tocantinópolis on Wednesday, at 7 pm, at Ribeirão Stadium, for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. Carille has already reinforced that he will make changes to the team, but “he doesn’t know how many”.

The definition will take place on Monday. The coaching staff will meet to see which are the most worn out athletes who need a break.

On Saturday, Hurricane receives Flamengo for the Brasileirão and, on Tuesday (26), faces Libertad, in Liberta, away from home.

There were good things, but we have to improve others. It’s very bad to lose, we have to have this indignation of defeat. I want to define the way to play as soon as possible so that everyone is prepared — Carille

