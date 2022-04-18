‘Casino Royale’, the first James Bond book, was released 69 years ago

“At three in the morning, the atmosphere of a casino is permeated with an odor of smoke and sweat. This is when high play arouses greed, fear and tension, emotions that corrode the souls and dull the senses of the players.” Thus was born Casino Royale, the first James Bond book, released 69 years ago.

Written by Ian Fleming and originally published in United Kingdom on April 13, 1953 by the English publisher Jonathan Cape, Casino Royale introduced to the world for the first time, James Bond, secret agent 007 with a license to kill.

The first edition of the book had a print run of 4,728 copies, and sold out in just one month. Continuing the success of the first book, Fleming published a new book of the character a year, until his death in 1964.

Was Casino Royale that 007 speaks for the first time the classic phrase “Bond…James Bond”and reveals the recipe for your drink of Martini, nicknamed it “Vesper”, a tribute to the first Bond Girl, Vesper Lynd. The book also highlights how Bond obtained the double-zero that characterizes his license to kill.

Us U.S, Casino Royale was published in March of the following year. With an initial print run of 4,000 copies, the book’s low sales in North America forced the publisher to re-release the book in 1955 with a new title. Contrary to the suggestions of the Fleming (The Double-O Agent or The Deadly Gamble), a Popular Library relaunched the work with the title “You Asked For It”and dubbed James Bond the “Jimmy Bond”.

Launch in Brazil

At the Brazilthe book was originally released in 1965 by the publisher Brazilian Civilization SA how Casino Royaleand more than 30 years later, in 1999, by the publishing house L&PM. In recent years, the Record Editorial Group relaunched the novel in two distinct moments. In 2006 to accompany the film’s release that year, and in 2012.

Inspired by the original cover (decorated with hearts imitating a nine of hearts and designed by Ian Fleming), the British publisher vintage classics relaunched Casino Royale in 2012 with a foreword by the renowned writer Alan Judd. In the same year, the publisher, which is a subsidiary of the English group The Random Houseunder the rights of Ian Fleming Publicationsassumed the distribution rights of the books of Ian Fleming for the next 10 years.

Fleming’s Success

To this day, the novels of Ian Fleming have sold more than 60 million copies worldwide, and still serve as the inspiration for the longest-running film franchise in cinema history, with 56 years of success.

Casino Royale also hit the movie screens at three different times. In 1954, in a special released for American TV featuring the actor Barry Nelson in the role of Jimmy Bond. In 1967, in the comedy starring David Niven in the role of James Bond. And finally in 2006 with Daniel Craigdebuting in the role of the secret agent, who made the most faithful version of the book with the movie 007 – Casino Royale.

About the book

In Casino RoyaleJames Bond’s mission is to play Baccarat against Le Chiffre, a bankrupt treasurer of a union controlled by the SMERSHin a high-stakes game at the Casino in the fictional town of Les-Eauxin the north of France. With James Bond wearing the guise of a successful Jamaican, “M” puts Vesper Lynd as his assistant. THE Deuxieme Bureau French and American intelligence also send agents to observe the operation, but soon the game turns into an intense confrontation between Le Chiffre and Bond.

Le Chiffre wins the first round, and breaks Bond’s bankroll. Unable to bet against Le Chiffre, Bond has the help of the CIA agent Felix Leiter, who helps him with an envelope containing 32 million francs. The game continues despite attempts by one of the treasurer’s henchmen to kill 007, which doesn’t stop James Bond from finally winning 80 million francs from Le Chiffre, belonging to the criminal organization.

Desperate to recover the money, Le Chiffre kidnaps Vesper and subjects Bond to brutal torture, threatening to kill them if he doesn’t get the money back. Before he carries out his threat, an agent of the SMERSH eliminates Le Chiffre, as punishment for losing the organization’s money. After recovering from the torture, Bond ingratiates himself with Vesper and considers quitting the British Secret Service, only to discover that Vesper Lynd was actually a double agent.

Fascinated by the world of espionage and by Baccarat, Ian Fleming he imagined a character who was an ideal version of himself, who worked for the British Secret Service and who was lucky at games and with women.

For the name of his character, the author was inspired by a book he was reading on his vacation in Jamaicacalled “Birds Of The West Indies”, written by an ornithologist named James Bond.

covers

Below you can see some of the covers of the editions of Casino Royale released around the world, including the covers of the four editions already released on Brazil. All of them, with a brief description and history of the respective designers behind the arts.

The 1954 TV special

Casino Royale was the first adaptation of the book by Ian Flemingand was part of the premiere of the TV series Climax! presented by William Lundigan. The episode was first shown on October 21, 1954 on CBSstarring Barry Nelson, Peter Lorre and Linda Christian.

At the time, the American television network paid approximately $1,000 to Ian Fleming, in order to adapt your book. Despite being based on the author’s book, Barry Nelson interpreted him as an American agent of the “Combined Intelligence”in addition to being called “Jimmy Bond”.

Check out an excerpt below:

The 1967 parody

With a stellar cast and soundtrack composed by none other than the legendary Burt Bacharachthe parody Casino Royale 1967 had five directors, responsible for different segments of the film. The music “The Look of Love”Interpreted by Dusty Springfieldwas indicated to Oscar in best original song that year.

In the plot, things were decidedly bleak for British Intelligence. SMERSH began to sabotage global stability and no less than 11 agents were shot down. To make matters worse, his biggest agent, 007, is enjoying his retirement. “M”, along with the CIA and KGB bosses, has only one hope: to bring back Sir James Bond (David Niven) of retirement, and put it back into action.

Having to face problems like agents who are impressed by beautiful women, an illusionist (Orson Welles) and a megalomaniac (Woody Allen), Bond comes up with a brilliant plan: “From now on, all agents will be called James Bond, including the girls.”

the specialist in BaccaratEvelyn Tremble (Peter Sellers), is chosen to penetrate the heart of the conspiracy, but first he has to attend James Bond training school. With an almost surrealistic plot and a stellar cast, the Casino Royale 1967 is nothing more than a parody of the franchise, but it guarantees pure fun.

Check out the trailer:

The movie with Daniel Craig

After decades of struggle in justice, finally in 1999 the EON Productions got the rights to remake Casino Royaleofficially launched in 2006, with a screenplay written by Robert Wade, Neal Purvis and Paul Haggis.

With Pierce Brosnan leaving the role of Bond in 2004, Martin Campbell (who had already directed brosnan in 007 Contra GoldenEye) was announced as director of 007 – Casino Royale., in February 2005. That year, the Sony led a consortium that bought the MGMallowing her to gain distribution rights to the franchise.

THE EON admitted the excessive use of CGI effects in recent films, particularly 007 – Die New Day, and demonstrated a desire to make Casino Royale old fashioned. In keeping with the desire for more realism, the screenwriters wanted the screenplay to be as faithful as possible to the 1953 book, keeping the dark story of Fleming and characterization of Bond, and by virtue of that, Pierce Brosnan It no longer fit what the franchise was looking for.

It was then on October 14, 2005 that Daniel Craig was officially announced as the sixth actor to play James Bond.

The franchise reboot

The film marked the restart (reboot) of the franchise, establishing a new timeline and narrative designed not to precede or succeed any of the previous films in the series. This allowed the film to show a less experienced and more vulnerable Bond, and so, for the first time in the series, the character of Miss Moneypenny does not appear.

The casting of the film involved a massive quest to find a new actor to play James Bond, and significant controversy surrounding Craig when he was chosen to succeed brosnan. It was critically acclaimed, with many particularly praising the performance and credibility of Daniel Craig on paper, and to this day it has been one of the most successful films in the franchise and a favorite of many fans.

With locations in the Czech Republic, the Bahamas, Italy and the UK, 007 – Casino Royale also featured in the cast with Judi Dench, Madds Mikkelsen, Eva Green, Caterina Murine, Jeffrey Wright and Giancarlo Giannini. was produced by EON Productions for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Columbia Pictures, being the first Bond film to be co-produced by Columbia/Sony Pictures.