Castanhal debuts in Serie D with a rout against Moto

The Série D of the Brazilian Championship started for the clubs from Pará, in style. One of the representatives of the state in the competition, Castanhal was unaware and already applied the first rout in his debut match, against the same opponent that eliminated him in the previous season for the same national dispute.

Unable to play close to his fans, due to the precarious conditions of the Maximino Porpino Filho stadium, which remains closed due to the various irregularities on its lawn and also with part of the stands vetoed after the last inspection carried out at the end of 2021, Castanhal had to go to the city of Bragança to hold its debut match against Moto Clube do Maranhão.

Demonstrating greater dominance of the game, Japiim da Estrada did not waste much time to open the scoring. In the 5th minute, forward Ruan – a boy from the club’s basic categories – swung the nets of Papão da Fabril. Continuing his pressure, the aurinegro club expanded even in the initial stage. In the 19th minute, midfielder Gui Campana, who returned to Castanhal, scored 2 x 0.

Quite vulnerable and totally disorganized on the field, especially with the lack of integration between the athletes, the Motense team rarely got to the attack and did not take any danger to Axel Lopes’ goal. Also superior in the second stage, the team led by coach Robson Melo, closed the score on the 46th minute, with a goal by Pecel, which confirmed the rout of Aurinegra.

Continuing the campaign within group 2, Castanhal now travels to face Pacajus, on Friday, at 8 pm, at Estádio Ronaldão, in the interior of Ceará. The Moto Club will host the 4th of July, next Sunday, at 15:30, at Nhozinho Santos, in São Luís (MA), for the 2nd round of the D Series.