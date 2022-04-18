CBF releases VAR audio on penalty for Coritiba against Santos: “Reckless shock”

This Sunday, Santos beat Coritiba 2-1, at home, for the second round of the Brazilian Championship. Despite the victory, Peixe complained a lot about a penalty scored for Coxa.

With 25 minutes into the first half, when the score was still 1-0 for the home team, Wagner do Nascimento Magalhaes (FIFA-RJ) scored a penalty by Vinícius Zanocelo on Andrey. In the referee’s view, the Santos midfielder knocked his opponent down with his arm, a move he considered reckless.

“Penalty. The arm touched him. I saw his body, along with the arm, touching the player. Penalty. Reckless shock”, he said, as reported by the CBF.

Responsible for VAR at Vila Belmiro, Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ) agreed with Wagner’s decision. “Bid checked, field decision follows,” he replied.



In a press conference, coach Fabián Bustos complained about the refereeing. According to him, Santos was harmed by the second round in a row. In his opinion, Peixe had an unmarked penalty in the 0-0 draw with Fluminense.

“There was a penalty that didn’t exist. They didn’t give us a penalty and they didn’t review against Fluminense. Now the same thing. It’s difficult because we have the great tool that is VAR and we have to use it to clear up doubts”, he pointed out. .

