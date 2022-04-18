Ceará president criticizes refereeing game with Botafogo and promises to go to CBF: ‘Very bad, with mistakes that harmed us’

The president of Ceará, Robinson de Castro, went to the twitter express their dissatisfaction with the refereeing in the defeat to the Botafogo 3-1 this Sunday, at Arena Castelão. According to him, mistakes – which were not mentioned – harmed the Ceará club.

“Arbitration yesterday was very bad with mistakes that harmed Ceará. I criticized the refereeing when we beat Palmeiras, I do it now in the defeat to Botafogo. We will represent before the CBF arbitration commission. Even with technology in its favor, arbitration does not evolve“, wrote Robinson.

The most “controversial” move was at the beginning of the first half, when Lima came to swing the net for Ceará, but Raphael Claus had already signaled that the ball had gone out to the side – it was not even a goal disallowed, since the referee whistled before the completion of the move and Botafogo players stopped.

Botafogo also had a goal disallowed for offside – and ratified by VAR – by Erison in the second half. And, at the end of the game, Lima, from Ceará, was sent off after putting both hands on the neck of the midfielder from Botafogo Kayque.

Luis Castro praised

At the press conference after the match, Botafogo coach Luís Castro praised the refereeing team headed by Raphael Claus, from FIFA and the Paulista Federation.

– The refereeing team had a lot of character, in my opinion, a lot of solidity. Controlled from start to finish. It was something that struck me. And the teams too, both ours and Ceará’s. We all put on a good show,” said Castro.