Celebration in Ouro Preto symbolizes a new time after COVID-19 – Gerais

Celebration in Ouro Preto symbolizes a new time after COVID-19
On the balconies of the historic houses, the white cloths showed that the mourning was over. The bells confirmed the good news. Christ conquered death. And humanity is beating the new coronavirus. Hundreds of faithful followed the staging of important moments of the son of God since Abraham.
On Rua Direita, the rugs carried images of Jesus Christ, the Divine Holy Spirit and Our Lady of Aparecida. Mandalas, flowers. The image of a black woman with black power hair demonstrated the party’s intention to be increasingly inclusive. The assembly of the rugs began at 8:00 am on Hallelujah Saturday and continued until 5:00 am on Easter Sunday, with the participation of many volunteers. One of them is a group of indigenous people invited to collaborate. They brought graphics to the rugs that symbolize freedom, health and peace.
The tradition of assembling carpets began in 1733 in the old Vila Rica. This year, the Municipal Secretary of Culture prepared some news. The approximately 6.5 tons of sawdust used to decorate the route were dyed with natural pigments so as not to stain the streets.
Tradition maintained
Luzita Rita Maria, 68, woke up early to follow the celebration at Nossa do Pilar Church. “ a beautiful tradition. Due to the pandemic, in the years back, there was not. Now it’s starting over”, says she has lived in Ouro Preto for 35 years. The feeling of great joy. “I will ask for health and world peace”, she asks in relation to the conflicts of the world. She is also grateful for the grace of not having been infected with the new coronavirus.