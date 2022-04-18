Celebration in Ouro Preto symbolizes a new time after COVID-19 – Gerais

Alice Maria, 7 years old, kept the tradition and dressed as an angel, to accompany the procession (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

After two years of social isolation imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the faithful returned to the streets to accompany the resurrection procession on Easter Sunday in Ouro Preto. The full moon could still be seen in the early hours of the day, announcing the resurrection of Jesus, as the first faithful walked along the devotional carpets set up during Holy Week.

On the balconies of the historic houses, the white cloths showed that the mourning was over. The bells confirmed the good news. Christ conquered death. And humanity is beating the new coronavirus. Hundreds of faithful followed the staging of important moments of the son of God since Abraham.

This year, the procession with the Santssimo departed from the Basilica of Nossa Senhora do Pilar, going to the Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora da Conceio, along historic streets decorated with devotional rugs. (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

According to the city’s Tourism Secretary, Margareth Monteiro, around 10,000 people accompanied the procession, along with priests, angels, brotherhoods and biblical characters. “It was a larger audience than the Good Friday procession,” she says. For the procession, there are about 180 people dressed as characters from the Old and New Testaments, dressed in character.

On the city streets, many colors of devotional rugs, which symbolize the advent of a new time that, in 2022, have the potentialized sense of renewal. This year, the procession with the Blessed Sacrament left the Basilica of Nossa Senhora do Pilar at 8:30 am, after the celebration of a mass. Each year, it departs from one of the historic city’s parishes.

The bells announced the good news, accompanied by the Bom Jeans do Matozinho Musical Society, which played wind instruments. It was about two hours, of songs and prayers. When the procession arrived at the Church of Nossa Senhora do Rosrio dos Homens Pretos, the bells rang once more. The procession continued through the decorated streets to the Nossa Senhora da Conceio Sanctuary. On Rua Direita, the rugs carried images of Jesus Christ, the Divine Holy Spirit and Our Lady of Aparecida. Mandalas, flowers. The image of a black woman with black power hair demonstrated the party’s intention to be increasingly inclusive. The assembly of the rugs began at 8:00 am on Hallelujah Saturday and continued until 5:00 am on Easter Sunday, with the participation of many volunteers. One of them is a group of indigenous people invited to collaborate. They brought graphics to the rugs that symbolize freedom, health and peace.

The tradition of assembling carpets began in 1733 in the old Vila Rica. This year, the Municipal Secretary of Culture prepared some news. The approximately 6.5 tons of sawdust used to decorate the route were dyed with natural pigments so as not to stain the streets.

Tradition maintained

Luzita Rita Maria, 68, woke up early to follow the celebration at Nossa do Pilar Church. “ a beautiful tradition. Due to the pandemic, in the years back, there was not. Now it’s starting over”, says she has lived in Ouro Preto for 35 years. The feeling of great joy. “I will ask for health and world peace”, she asks in relation to the conflicts of the world. She is also grateful for the grace of not having been infected with the new coronavirus.

Mothers kept the tradition of dressing the daughters of angels, and dozens of them walked on the carpets, following the biblical characters or, after getting tired of walking on those slopes, resting on their parents’ laps. Alice Maria, 7 years old, dressed as an angel, was taken by her mother, Edna Aparecida Silvestre, 45, to mass at Pilar. “Ever since she was a baby, she has dressed up as an angel. We haven’t come for two years due to a pandemic and, this year, we are resuming. a very great emotion, it is almost impossible to describe it”.

She thanks God for having gone through the whole pandemic with health. Edna took the opportunity to immortalize the little girl’s moment, photographing her next to the rugs. “The rug tradition is passed down from generation to generation, and it symbolizes the spirituality of every Catholic in our city.”

Public servant Maria Cristina Silveira Mendes Cota, 46, took Abraho’s angel, Ana Laura Mendes Cota, 12. In the new testament, the angel prevents Abraho from killing his own son in a sacrifice to God. “It is the first time that she is the angel of Abraho, but she has already been a little angel and other biblical figures”, says Maria Cristina. The girl is encouraged by her grandmother Rita Cota, who participates in the organization of Holy Week in the historic city. “ This moment is very beautiful and exciting. Only those who live know”, highlights Maria Cristina.

Cristina paid tribute to her husband who died in a bicycle accident on March 11, just over a month ago. She was moved, as it was the first Holy Week that she spent without her husband. “The moment of his remembrance. The son continues, playing So Miguel”, she says. Every year, physical educator Alexsandro Moraes played the Archangel So Miguel. This year, the archangel will be the son Thales Martins Morais Cota, 29. Alexsandro’s three sons participated in the procession dressed as angels.