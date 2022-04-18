Cellist Madalena Sá e Costa, who taught generations of musicians in Braga, died

The cellist and pedagogue Madalena Sá e Costa died this morning at the age of 106, a victim of a lung infection, the artist’s daughter told Lusa today. She was a professor at the Calouste Gulbenkian Music Conservatory in Braga.

A disciple of Guilhermina Suggia, she was born into a family strongly linked to music and was distinguished with different awards throughout her career.

Granddaughter of the violinist founder of Orpheon Portuense and first director of the Conservatory of Music of Porto, Bernardo Moreira de Sá, daughter of composer Luiz Ferreira da Costa and pianist Leonilda Moreira de Sá e Costa, Madalena Sá e Costa formed with her sister, the pianist Helena Sá e Costa (1913-2006), a duo of interpreters and educators who marked the musical scene in Porto and the country.

“When I was born, I believe that music was heard all over the house”, he wrote in 2008 in a book of “Memories and Memories”.

At Orpheon, he saw several of the main names in international music from the first half of the 20th century pass by, such as Wilhelm Backhaus, Edwin Fischer, Wilhelm Kempff and even Maurice Ravel, as he told Glosas magazine in 2015.

In another interview with Antena 2, he recalled about his childhood and youth: “My sister, Helena Sá e Costa, and I had a bedroom on the first floor. By 9:00 am, we could hear our father playing the piano downstairs. Waking up like this every day was stupendous. That’s how I got to know almost all the works: a lot of Beethoven, a lot of Schubert, a lot of everything”.

“We always studied at home. There were already high schools at the time, but my parents preferred it that way. They were pianists and played a lot with Guilhermina Suggia, who was a phenomenon that had only recently appeared. There were a lot of rehearsals, either here at home or at her house. They combined the piano with the cello. The first instrument I played was the violin. My grandfather had a ‘Guadagnini’ and, when he would go to his house for lunch, he would escape to the room where that violin was kept and play some notes. Sometimes I would put it between my knees and play it in the cello position,” he said, in the same interview.

Still on Antena 2, Madalena Sá e Costa stated that, when her parents asked her if she wanted to study an instrument and, if so, which one, she answered cello under the influence of Guilhermina Suggia.

“My parents were a little surprised and worried. She only had one disciple, Maria Alice Ferreira, and the lessons were very expensive. It was complicated for my parents. When they spoke to her, she started by saying that she didn’t teach the first grades. So the first classes I had were with her father, Augusto Suggia. But then she remembered my grandfather, who started teaching her music when she was about 4 years old. And so she accepted me as a disciple,” she explained.

So he fell in love with the cello, having a recurring dispute with his sister over which instrument was more important – the cello or the piano.

“We never understood each other. But my mother wouldn’t let us fight. Little by little, we got along wonderfully well. I adored my older sister. Very smart. We really enjoyed listening to her,” she said.

Born in Porto on November 20, 1915, Madalena Sá e Costa made her debut at the age of 19 at the Teatro Nacional de São Carlos, in Lisbon, having completed the conservatory in 1940 and completed her musical training with, among others, Paul Grümmer, Sandor Vegh and Pablo Casals.

Before, in 1935, at the initiative of the German pianist Edwin Fischer, Madalena Sá e Costa and her sister attended music courses in Potsdam and performed, in a trio with Fischer, in Germany, France and Belgium.

She was a teacher at the Conservatory of Music in Porto and at the Conservatory of Music Calouste Gulbenkian, in Braga, where she trained dozens of generations of musicians.

Throughout a career in which she worked with conductors such as Pedro de Freitas Branco or Frederico de Freitas, Madalena Sá e Costa received, among others, the Orpheon Portuense (1939), Emissora Nacional (1943), Morrisson, from the Harriet Cohen Foundation ( 1958), Guilhermina Suggia/National Information Secretariat (SNI), in 1966.

The cellist also played in orchestras, under the direction of conductors Ivo Cruz, Fritz Riegger, Jacques Pernood, Gunther Arglebe, Ferreira Lobo, Pedro Blanch and Silva Pereira, and was part of the National Broadcast Symphony Orchestra (1966-84), of the Orquestra Sinfónica do Porto (1970) and the Camerata Musical do Porto (1979-89).