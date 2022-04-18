Ceni is asked if São Paulo can compete with Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG and gives an honest answer

The São Paulo coach was sincere and made it clear that it is still too early to make any projections in the Brasileirão. Ceni also remembered the calendar full of Tricolor games in the season

This Sunday (17) São Paulo lost 3-1 to Flamengo, at Maracanã, and suffered their first defeat in the Brazilian Championship.. After the match, during the press conference, the coach Rogerio Ceni was asked if Tricolor can ‘beat head on’ with Rubro-Negro, Atlético-MG and palm trees in the competition and gave an honest answer.

Ceni made it clear that, with only two rounds played in the Brasileirão, it is still too early to make any projections, but stated that the Tricolor will not lack the will to win as many points and wins as possible in the competition.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

“It’s too early. It’s still the second round of the championship, it’s difficult for us to make a projection in the second round where it can go. We are committed to doing our best, competing game by game, we had a great victory against Athletico, today we had a game played until the 25th minute, after we conceded both goals it was difficult to equalize with Flamengo, but it’s too early“, he began by saying.

“I cannot today, in the second round, give you an analysis of what is possible. We will try to do our best, add as many points as possible, have as many victories as possible to put São Paulo in the best position of the Brazilian. And fighting in the Cups, both in the South American Cup, which we have two wins, and now on Wednesday, we have a Serie A clash in the Copa do Brasil”, he continued.

Finally, the captain of São Paulo also spoke about the intense schedule of games that his team will have ahead of them this season. He recalled that the short rest time between matches makes everything more difficult not only for the Tricolor, but also for the other teams that compete in more than one competition at the moment.

“These are games every three days. It’s hard for everyone. It’s hard for those who have a long trip, we’re here returning to São Paulo, tomorrow we’re going to train and, the day after tomorrow, we’re traveling to the South again. We come back from the South, arrive Thursday in São Paulo, on Friday we are going to Bragança (Paulista). And it’s like that. It’s difficult because you have to organize opponents, the little time we have to train, where you’re going to get is difficult”

With the defeat, São Paulo has 3 points in the Brasileirão and currently occupies the 7th place in the leaderboard. Now, Tricolor changes its focus to the dispute of Brazil’s Cup and, on Thursday (20), faces the Youthaway from home, for the first leg of third stage of the competition.