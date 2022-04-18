The BC also urged banks to buy bonds issued by regional governments and help local administrations boost investment in infrastructure.

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC, the BC Chinese) and the market regulator exchange of the country, known as Safe, promised this Monday to offer more financial help to companies hit by the pandemic of Covid-19as the world’s second-largest economy slows amid a new wave of Covid-19.

The PBoC said it will maintain “reasonably ample” liquidity and guide banks to expand credit to the economy. The Chinese central bank also called on the banking sector to intensify the granting of credit to companies and individuals that were most affected by the outbreaks of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that led Chinese authorities to enact new lockdowns.

The BC also asked that the banks buy bonds issued by regional governments and help local administrations to boost investments in infrastructure.

The PBoC also pledged that the banking sector will accelerate the release of loans in regions where credit has progressed less and will approve more financing for companies logistics, which are crucial for transporting goods during the pandemic.

The BC also said that authorities will exempt small Chinese companies from fees paid on foreign exchange derivative transactions.

The statement came hours after China released a series of relevant economic data. In the first quarter, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) China had an annual expansion of 4.8%, higher than expected. However, economic activity slowed sharply in March, reflecting the impacts of restrictions caused by the current wave of covid-19.

On Friday, the PBoC announced a cut in bank reserve requirements, freeing up 530 billion yuan ($83.2 billion) in liquidity. On the same day, however, the Chinese central bank disappointed by not reducing some of its main interest rates.