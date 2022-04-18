Check out the schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 this Monday (18/04)

This Monday (18/04), from 9 am to 5 pm, the Prefecture of Fortaleza continues with the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 and intends to vaccinate about 1,200 people by appointment. There will be application of first, second, third and fourth doses, at specific points, as described below.

The lists with the list of those scheduled are available on the website https://coronavirus.fortaleza.ce.gov.br. It is also possible to consult the Vacine Já Fortaleza website.

1st dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 without an appointment

The vaccine against Covid-19 is released for residents of Fortaleza, without prior appointment, from the age of 05. To do this, you just have to be registered for 48 hours on the Saúde Digital website and go to the places listed below.

Pregnant women, postpartum women or immunosuppressed between 12 and 17 years old

With the aim of expanding the protection of the people of Fortaleza against Covid-19, the City Hall of Fortaleza is applying the third dose to pregnant, postpartum and immunosuppressed women aged between 12 and 17 years. The service is taking place on demand, respecting the minimum interval after the second dose. This public is being welcomed to receive D3 at the Events Center and at the Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza malls, in addition to the health posts published daily on the Fortaleza City Hall portal.

Immunosuppressed, including pregnant and postpartum women – 12 to 17 years: D3 after two months of D2

Pregnant and postpartum women – 12 to 17 years: D3 after four months of D2.

Necessary documents

Adults and Teens: when attending the vaccination center, it is necessary to present the original documents: identity (with photo), CPF, National Health Card (CNS) and updated proof of residence. In the case of a second dose, also bring the vaccination card. Adolescents who do not have a RG can take their birth certificate along with a photo document, which can be a single ticket or a student ID.

Immunosuppressed: must carry documentation proving immunosuppression.

Children: at the time of vaccination, it will be necessary to present the number of the National Health Card (CNS) and the child’s official identification document, which can be one of the following options: birth certificate, identity card or passport. You will also need to present up-to-date proof of residency and an original photo ID of the child’s guardian at the time of application.

flu syndrome

The Prefecture of Fortaleza reinforces that the application of vaccination in children who are positive with Covid-19 follows the same recommendation as the adult public, according to the Brazilian Society of Immunization (SBIm).

Children with Covid-19 should only receive the immunizer 30 days after the onset of symptoms or a positive result in asymptomatic cases. In negative cases for the coronavirus, but with a flu-like syndrome, the vaccine must be received 48 hours after the symptoms have disappeared.

Service this Monday (18/04)

*The service described below is based on the maximum daily capacity of each vaccination center.

FIRST DOSE

1 – Assistance to children aged 5 years (5 years, 11 months and 29 days) who missed their appointment or who have been registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

Events Center (hall)

Shopping Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

2 – Assistance to children aged 6 to 11 years who missed their appointment or who have been registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

Events Center (hall)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza

Sesi da Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

3 – Assistance to those aged between 12 and 17, registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

Events Center (hall and drive)

Shopping Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

4 – Assistance to those aged 18 or over, pregnant and postpartum women registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

Events Center (hall and drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza

Sesi da Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

SECOND DOSE

1 – Assistance to those who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the second dose of the AstraZeneca brand:

Events Center (hall and drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza

Sesi da Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

2 – Assistance to children, adolescents and adults who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the second dose of the CoronaVac brand:

Events Center (hall and drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza

Sesi da Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

3 – Assistance to children, adolescents and adults who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the second dose of the Pfizer brand:

Events Center (hall and drive)

Shopping Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

4 – Assistance to those who missed the appointment of the second dose of the Janssen brand:

Events Center (hall and drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza

Sesi da Parangaba

THIRD DOSE

1 – Assistance for people over 18 years of age who have missed their third dose schedule:

Events Center (hall and drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza

Sesi da Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

2 – Assistance for people from Fortaleza over 18 who have completed four months of their second dose:

Events Center (hall)

Shopping RioMar Fortaleza

FOURTH DOSE

1- Service for immunosuppressed people over 18 years old who missed their fourth dose schedule:

Events Center (hall and drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza

Sesi Parangaba

2 – Care for elderly people aged 80 or over who missed their fourth dose schedule:

Events Center (hall and drive)

Shopping Iguatemi and RioMar Fortaleza

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

Addresses of health posts

Vaccination at health posts in the capital takes place from 9 am to 4 pm, with a lunch break from 12 pm to 1 pm.

– Health Regional I

Airton Monte (Rua Alberto Oliveira, s/n – Jardim Iracema)

Casemiro Filho (Av. Francisco Sá, 6449 – Barra do Ceará)

Sonho Infantil Day Care (Rua Rincão, 79 – Forest)

Francisco Domingos (4707 Castelo Branco Avenue – Barra do Ceará

Lineu Jucá (Rua Vila Velha, 101 – Barra do Ceará)

Macambira Rebouças (Creuza Rocha Street, s/n – Guanabara Garden)

Virgílio Távora (Av. Mons. Hélio Campos, s/n – Christ the Redeemer)

Zenirton Pereira (475 José Roberto Sales Street – Barra do Ceará)

– Regional Health II

Aida Santos e Silva (813 Trajano de Medeiros Street – Vicente Pinzón)

Sister Hercília Aragão (Rua Frei Vidal, 1821 – São João do Tauape)

Rigoberto Romero (Rua Alameda das Graviolas, 195 – City 2000)

– Regional Health III

Anastácio Magalhães (Rua Delmiro de Farias, 1679 – Rodolfo Teófilo)

César Cals de Oliveira Filho (Pernambuco Street, 1674 – Democritus Rocha)

Cdfam Prof. Gilmário Mourão (Rua Pernambuco, 1674 – Pici)

Eliezer Studart (Rua Tomaz Cavalcante, 545 – Autran Nunes)

Fernandes Távora (Maceió Street, 1354 – Henrique Jorge)

Francisco Pereira De Almeida (351 Paraguay Street – Bela Vista)

George Benevides (Rua Pio Saraiva, 168 – Quintinho Cunha)

Hermínia Leitão (Rua Gen. Couto, 470 – Quintino Cunha)

Humberto Bezerra (51 Hugo Victor Street – Antônio Bezerra)

Lícinio Nunes De Miranda (Rua 06, s/n – Quintino Cunha)

Luís Recamonde Capelo (Rua Maria Quintela, 935 – Bonsucesso)

Mariusa Silva Sousa (Rua Araça, s/n – Bonsucesso)

Meton de Alencar (Rua Perdigão Sampaio, 820 – Antônio Bezerra)

Sobreira de Amorim (Rua Des. Luís Paulino, 190 – Jockey Club)

Waldemar Alcântara (Rua Silveira Filho, 903 – Jockey Club

– Health Regional IV

Oliveira Pombo (Rua Rio Grande do Sul, s/n – Couto Fernandes)

Roberto Bruno (Av. Borges de Melo, 910 – Fátima)

Francisco Monteiro (Av. Dos Eucaliptos, s/n. Dendê)

– Health Regional V

Argeu Herbster (Rua Geraldo Barbosa, 1095 – Bom Jardim)

Edmilson Pinheiro (Av. H, 2191 – Granja Lisboa)

João Elisio Holanda (Rua Juvêncio Sales, s/n – Acarapé)

João Pessoa (Rua Rubi, s/n – Jardim Jatobá)

José Galba de Araújo (Av. Sen. Fernandes Távora, 3161 – Genibaú)

Jurandir Picanço (Rua Duas Nações, s/n – Granja Portugal)

Maciel de Brito (Av. A, s/n – 1st stage- Conjunto Ceará)

Pedro Celestino (215 Gastão Justo Street – Maraponga)

Pontes Neto (Rua 541, nº 150 – 2nd stage – Ceará Complex)

Regina Maria Severino (889, Itatiaia Street – Canindezinho)

Régis Jucá (Av I, 618 – Mondubim)

Ronaldo Albuquerque (Av I, s/n – Conj. Ceará/Genibaú)

Siqueira (Rua. Eng. Luís Montenegro, 485 – Siqueira)

Viviane Benevides (Rua João Areas, 1296 – Manoel Sátiro)

– Health Regional VI

Acrisio Eufrasino de Pinho (Crossing 12th and Palmeiras dos Índios Streets – Pedras)

Anísio Teixeira (Rua Guarany, 355 – Pq. Itamaraty)

César Cals de Oliveira (Rua Capitão Aragão, 555 – Alto da Balança)

Edilmar Norões (Rua H, 319 – Parque Dois Irmãos)

Edmar Fujita (Av. Alberto Craveiro, 1480 – Boa Vista)

Fausto Freire (Av. Isabel Bezerra, 416 – Parque Santa Maria)

Hélio Góes Ferreira (Av. Eng. Leal Limaverde, 453 – Sapiranga)

Janival de Almeida (Rua Coelho Garcia, 25 – Passaré)

João Hipólito (Rua 03, nº 88 – Dias Macêdo)

Jangurussu (Rua Estrada do Itaperi, 146 – Passaré)

José Barros de Alencar (Rua José Nogueira, 180 – Pedras)

Luís Franklin (Rua Alexandre Vieira, s/n – Coaçu)

Manoel Carlos Gouveia (Av. Des. Faustino Albuquerque, 486 – Jardim das Oliveiras)

Marcos Aurélio (Iracema Street, 1100 – Santa Filomena)

Maria Grasiela (Edésio Monteiro Street, 1450 – Santa Fe)

Maria de Lourdes (Rua Unido, 115 – Jardim Das Oliveiras)

Mattos Dourado (Av. Des. Floriano Benevides, 391 – Edson Queiroz)

Messejana (Rua Guilherme Alencar s/n – Messejana)

Otoni Cardoso do Vale (Rua José Teixeira Costa, 643 – Paupina)

Pompeu Vasconcelos (Rua 05, s/n, Conj. João Paulo II – Barroso)

Sítio São João (Rua Verde Cinco, 71 – Jangurussu)

Osmar Viana (Av. Chiquinha Gonzaga, s/n – Jangurussu)