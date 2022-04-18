Chevrolet Spin 2023 expands 7-seater option

The only minivan still in production in Brazil, the Chevrolet Spin 2023 arrives with news and expands the offer of versions with seven seats.

Now, the LT version also has seven seats, reinforcing its mid-range proposal in the Spin range, as well as an interesting package of equipment.

Among the items, highlights are 15-inch alloy wheels, electronic traction and stability control, MyLink multimedia, electric steering, 6-speed automatic transmission and hill start assistant.

The LTZ version, on the other hand, has the option of five seats, reinforcing the proposal of a more complete Spin and with the huge trunk of 710 liters.

Visually, the Spin 2023 adds the color Gray Graphite, as well as changes to the interior finish, such as the dashboard, seats and door coverings in new tones.

Thus, in the Activ version, new colors of the instrument panel were admitted, as well as in the stitched seams of the seats and steering wheel. New alloy wheel details have been added.

The Spin Premier 2023 gains a black interior finish with dark blue instead of the previous brown.

As already known since the last update, the Chevrolet Spin with seven seats has a second-row sliding device, advancing 50 mm forward and 60 mm backwards.

This allowed better access to the third row, as well as increased comfort for those going in the middle.

In the case of the third row, the seat is one-piece with headrests, however, removable to use the entire luggage space.

Equipped with the old GM Family I 1.8 Flex engine with 106 horsepower on gasoline and 111 horsepower on ethanol, with torque of up to 17.7 kgfm.

Also having a six-speed manual transmission, the Spin 2023 will have specific versions for fleet owners in the coming months.

In addition, in the range of accessories, the Chevrolet minivan gains a remote-control engine start system and an automatic headlamp lighting system with a twilight sensor.

Chevrolet Spin 2023 – Photo gallery