Chicago Bulls Work, But Giannis and Bucks Open Series With Victory | nba

Who expected ease saw a brave Chicago Bulls with chances until the last seconds. But the reigning champions prevailed in the end. On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks went 93-86 at home and opened the first-round playoff series with a win. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and 16 rebounds, and was the highlight.

It’s the Bucks’ 17th win over Chicago in their last 18 meetings. This regular season has been four wins in four games. Milwaukee even opened 16 points at the end of the first quarter, but saw the Bulls turn in the third. The balance remained until the end, when the greater experience of the owners of the house spoke louder.

Highlights: Milwaukee Bucks 93-86 Chicago Bulls for the NBA Playoffs

Defenses limited the teams to one of the lowest scores of the season. Brook Lopez was the Bucks’ second with 18 points and 5 rebounds. Jrue Holiday scored 15 points with 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Khris Middleton didn’t have a good offensive night, with 4 baskets on 13 shots from the field, 1 of 7 from the perimeter, for 11 points. He added 5 rebounds and 6 assists.

On the Bulls’ side, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each had just 18 points. Nikola Vucevic contributed 24 in addition to 17 rebounds. Despite low numbers, Alex Caruso was one of the defensive highlights. He serves as the starter, as Lonzo Ball was banned from the rest of the season with a knee injury. The second match in the series takes place on Wednesday at 10:30 pm, also in Milwaukee.

1 of 4 Giannis Antetokounmpo takes on Nikola Vucevic — Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Giannis Antetokounmpo takes on Nikola Vucevic — Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (27 pts, 16 rebs)

Brook Lopez (18 pts, 5 rebs)

Jrue Holiday (15 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts)

Khris Middleton (11 pts, 5 rebs, 6 asts)

Bobby Portis (10 pts, 12 rebs)

bulls

Nikola Vucevic (24 pts, 17 rebs)

Zach LaVine (18 pts, 10 rebs)

DeMar DeRozan (18 pts, 8 rebs, 6 asts, 3 steals)

Coby White (12 pts, 4 rebs)

2 of 4 Nikola Vucevic scores two more points — Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Nikola Vucevic scores two more points — Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Turnovers

Bucks 21

bulls 11

Points generated by turnovers

Bucks 14

bulls 15

points in the bottle

Bucks 42

Bulls 32

second chance points

Bucks 19

bulls 13

Transition points

Bucks 8

bulls 5

field shots

Bucks 34/84 (40.5%)

Bulls 31/96 (32.3%)

three shots

Bucks 10/38 (26.3%)

Bulls 7/37 (18.9%)

free throws

Bucks 15/23 (65.2%)

Bulls 17/19 (89.5%)

3 of 4 Score Chart — Photo: NBA Scoring chart — Photo: NBA

First period – Bucks 34 to 21: Milwaukee didn’t give the Bulls any chance in the first half, with 11 points from Brook Lopez and 9 from Giannis, who still grabbed 8 rebounds. Chicago shot 2 for 11 from the perimeter and was outclassed 18 to 10. DeRozan and Vucevic started with 6 points each.

Second period – Bulls 22 to 17: Chicago limited the Bucks’ offense to half the points they scored in the first quarter. Giannis scored 8 for a total of 17, but his teammates couldn’t help. On the Bulls’ side, the difficulty in the offense continued. From the perimeter, 1 of 6 in the second bedroom. In the lane, 4 to 4. Score from 51 to 43 in the break.

4 of 4 DeMar DeRozan jumps to the pitch — Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images DeMar DeRozan jumps to the pitch — Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Third period – Bulls 28 to 23: Chicago managed a 13-point unanswered streak to take the lead for the first time of the night. But the Bucks reacted with 10-2 to turn the score around again. Giannis scored 10 points in the partial, a total of 27. On the other side, Vucevic scored 12, a total of 22. Score from 74 to 71 at the beginning of the decisive period.

Fourth period – Bucks 19 to 15: Giannis and LaVine committed their fifth foul before halfway through the last period and left the court. They returned in the sequence for a duel decided in the last seconds. Milwaukee had 8 unanswered points and could hold on to the lead for the final four minutes, despite the Bulls staying on top until the last few seconds.